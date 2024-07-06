Roger Federer Returns To Wimbledon

Roger Federer is back at Wimbledon.

Not to compete for another championship or to play in the “senior” competition, but just to be a fan.

He was spotted in the crowd Saturday on Court 1 watching the match between Ben Shelton, who is a client of his Team8 sports practice with agent Tony Godsick, and Denis Shapovalov. His original plan was to support Andy Murray in his farewell appearance at the All England Club, which didn’t exactly go as planned, as documented here: https://www.worldtennismagazine.com/archives/23436

Federer did have time to sit with Chris McKendry of ESPN to talk about what it is like to be back at Wimbledon.

“It’s great to be here, but still a bit strange not having a next practice, not a next match, not a meal where you’re thinking what you’re going to pack for everything that’s to come of the day? And I love being here. I’m happy my children are here with me today as well or this week, and my wife as well. My parents actually also came, so it feels like going back in time a little bit. So it’s great fun.”

Federer won a record eight Wimbledon singles titles and he played at the All England Club from 1998 when he won the Wimbledon junior singles title, until his last appearance in a Centre Court loss to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021 in the quarterfinals.

Federer’s Wimbledon matches, as well as most of his matches in his pro career, are documented in a day-by-day anniversary style format in the book “On This Day In Roger Federer History” which is for sale and download here. https://a.co/d/08nmEA0Y

