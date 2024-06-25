International Tennis Hall of Fame To Refurbish, Modernize Museum Exhibit In Newport

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) announced a multimillion dollar museum transformation project on the historic property in Newport, RI. The renovations will provide fans with a more interactive and modern experience which preserves and promotes the sport’s history. The Hall of Fame will also introduce new features and physical spaces to celebrate legends and support the sport’s growth.

The ITHF announced in a press conference that Advent, a Nashville-based experiential design firm, was selected to lead the renovations, after a highly competitive nationwide RFP process.

“We are very honored to accomplish this for the Hall of Fame,” said Dan Faber, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “We want to preserve what’s already out there with the incredible history of tennis but to prepare for global eyes to be a part of this in Newport. It’s perfect timing with this era of who is going to be inducted over the next five years or so in tennis.”

“It’s a privilege to be entrusted with a story like this,” said Reese Stevens, Director of Conceptual Design, Advent. “It has been great for Advent to be included in this and we still have a ways to go but very much looking forward to the grand reopening in May 2025.

This will be the first museum renovation the Hall of Fame has undertaken since 2015; work includes:

A new Hall of Famers’ Gallery The Current USTA Wing will become the new Hall of Famers’ Gallery; each Hall of Famer will be represented by a new cast racquet, signifying their legendary place in tennis history

The Current USTA Wing will become the new Hall of Famers’ Gallery; each Hall of Famer will be represented by a new cast racquet, signifying their legendary place in tennis history The Celebration Gallery , a space celebrating the sport of tennis through the stories of its legends, across generations. The area includes a new Augmented Reality Sculpture to engage fans of all ages

, a space celebrating the sport of tennis through the stories of its legends, across generations. The area includes a new Augmented Reality Sculpture to engage fans of all ages The Roger Federer Hologram will be a new immersive experience presented by Rolex

will be a new immersive experience presented by Rolex The creation of a Newport Tennis Traditions gallery, celebrating Newport’s tennis origins and a new display for the perpetual US Open trophies

gallery, celebrating Newport’s tennis origins and a new display for the perpetual US Open trophies The opening of a Hall of Famers’ Lounge , an event space designed for inductees and guests

, an event space designed for inductees and guests The opening of a new Museum Retail footprint with bespoke, commemorative items

footprint with bespoke, commemorative items A reimagined Welcome Center and new visitor exit, allowing for better guest flow

Beginning with the Class of 2025 Induction, all Hall of Famers past-and-future will receive a cast racquet as a symbol of receiving the ultimate honor in tennis. Racquets will be on display in the new Hall of Famers’ Gallery. Further, as the Hall of Fame works to preserve tennis history as it happens, these renovations will enable a wider variety of recent acquisitions from current stars and Hall of Famers to be on display simultaneously.

The press conference was held in the USTA Wing of the ITHF Museum with Dan Faber, ITHF CEO; Pat McEnroe, ITHF President and Julianna Barbieri, ITHF SVP of Content & Partnerships joined by project principals from Advent, Reese Stevens, Director of Conceptual Design and Mindy Ward, Director of Client Success. Renovations will begin in November, with the museum closed to the public until planned reopening in May 2025. The renovation is being funded by a portion of the Tennis Forever Capital Campaign, which began in 2018

Rendering of modernized International Tennis Hall of Fame

