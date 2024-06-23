Bruce Lipka, 2023 PTR Coach of the Year, Discusses New Penn State Job, His Philosophies

Bruce Lipka has coached numerous players who have played professional tennis. Most recently, he has worked with Erin Routliffe during her run to the 2023 U.S. Open women’s doubles title and all the way to the No. 2 world ranking in doubles. However, Lipka was presented with an opportunity that he could not refuse, and that is taking over as the men’s tennis coach for Penn State University. Lipka is a Level 2 certified coach with the Professional Tennis Registry, an organization that he praises for “the access to professionals for mentoring and guidance.” In 2023, he was named the PTR Tour Coach of the Year. Lipka spoke with the PTR about his coaching career and philosophies.

Talk about taking over the Penn State program and the excitement of the opportunity?

My roots are in college tennis. In 1989 when Miami University hired me I was told I was the youngest head coach in Division I men’s athletics (so said our sports information staff). Along the way, life happens and you end up in all sorts of directions. I have been working with hundreds of tour players over the years, many who came to me post college as NCAA champions or All Americans looking to be prepared and coached on the tour level. This has always been a true passion for me. The opportunity to return to my first love, the college campus, was always on my mind. The excitement level is off the charts. The opportunity to build a program in a league like the Big 10 is unique. Between Ohio State, Michigan, USC, UCLA and the rest it is one of the nation’s premier conferences. I am honored and humbled that they chose me to lead them forward.

Is there one tip that you have that is kind of your signature tip that you say the most when teaching?

The goals are to manage your emotions and solve problems. Tennis players can never reach their potential if you only teach them how to hit the ball. They must be taught how to play tennis. My mantra is the tennis player is only as good as their worst day. On your worst day you are only as good as your options. Grow your options and manage your emotions. The recent French Open men’s final was a great example. Whoever would manage their emotions across all the ups and downs and solve problems would win. The misunderstanding most tennis players have is they think when they’re good the problems all go away. That is 100% wrong. The problems never end, they simply change. The hallmark of my coaching style is teaching problem solving skills and the options to do this.

Erin Routliffe has had a great breakthrough the last nine months to a year, what do you attribute to her great success in doubles on the WTA Tour?

She focused work on specific areas of her life. How we do one thing is how we do everything. Her ability to manage her emotions at critical moments has been a focus. Developing game plans and practicing the tactics she wants to employ. We created a very specific process focused mentality and action plan. We have steered away from the fixed mindset outcome orientation.

What are some the major fundamentals in doubles to have success in pro tennis? And what about for recreational doubles for amateurs at clubs and public parks?

I do not believe the fundamentals differ for any level of play. Tennis is about not beating yourself. Controlling the controllables. Make first serves, make returns, apply pressure by getting to the net, use the length of the court vs the width. The issue for most players is they are limited by the skill sets they have developed. You can’t apply pressure at the net if you cannot play the net effectively. Not volley, play the net, two completely different things. The tennis player is only as good as their worst day and on their worst day they’re only as good as their options. Regardless of level you need options to solve problems. Tennis players tend to promise according to their hopes but perform according to their fears.

