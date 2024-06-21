USTA Names U.S. Olympic Team To Compete In Paris

The USTA announced the American players that will represent the U.S. Olympic Tennis Team for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The women’s team includes singles world No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 5 Jessica Pegula, No. 11 Danielle Collins, No. 17 Emma Navarro, and doubles No. 11 Desirae Krawczyk. Coached by USTA Head of Women’s Tennis Kathy Rinaldi, the U.S. women’s team will feature four singles players in Paris–Gauff, Pegula, Collins and Navarro–and two doubles teams: Gauff and Pegula, Collins and Krawczyk.

The men’s team includes world singles No. 12 Taylor Fritz, No. 13 Tommy Paul, No. 44 Chris Eubanks, No. 53 Marcos Giron, and world doubles No. 6 Rajeev Ram and No. 15 Austin Krajicek. Coached by 2012 Olympic doubles gold medalist and Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan, the U.S. men’s team will also feature four singles players–Fritz, Paul, Eubanks and Giron–and two doubles teams: Ram and Krajicek, Fritz and Paul.

The U.S. will also announce its one mixed doubles team that will compete in Paris–taken from the above-named players–at a later date.

Team nominations are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the International Tennis Federation. The United States Paralympic tennis team will be announced in late July.

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11 in Paris, with the tennis competition staged from July 27 to Aug. 4 at Roland Garros. The U.S. has won 24 Olympic medals (14 gold) in men’s and women’s tennis since it returned as a full medal sport in 1988–more than any other nation.

Ram, a mixed doubles silver medalist in 2016 in Rio, will compete in his third consecutive Olympics. Competing in their second Games are 2021 Tokyo Olympians Pegula, Paul, Giron and Krajicek, while Gauff–who was named to compete in 2021 in Tokyo but did not compete after testing positive for COVID-19–Collins, Navarro, Krawczyk, Fritz and Eubanks will make their Olympic debuts.

Eligible singles players have the opportunity to accept or decline the nomination to the 2024 Olympic tennis team. If a tennis player declines, the next highest-ranked American singles tennis player has the nomination extended to them.

Tennis was part of the Olympic program from the first modern Olympiad in 1896 until 1924. After a 64-year hiatus, tennis returned to the official Olympic program in 1988, becoming the first sport to feature professional athletes.

Olympic Team

Danielle Collins, 30 (St. Petersburg, Fla.), is ranked No. 11 at the time of team nominations and will compete in her first Olympic Games. A career-high world No. 7 in singles, Collins is having a career year after announcing in January she’d retire following this season amid two ongoing health battles, rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis. Her 36-11 singles record in 2024 includes a 15-match winning streak and two back-to-back singles titles, at Miami and Charleston. Her one career doubles title was won with fellow Olympian Desirae Krawczyk, last year in Charleston. She won the NCAA singles title twice while playing at the University of Virginia in 2014 and 2016.

Chris Eubanks, 28 (Atlanta, Ga.), is ranked No. 44 at the time of team nominations and will compete in his first Olympic Games. The former two-time All-American at Georgia Tech had a breakout year in 2023 that included a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and achieving a career-high ranking of No. 29.

Taylor Fritz, 26 (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), is ranked No. 12 in singles at the time of the team nominations and will compete in his first Olympic Games. A career-high No. 5 in singles, Fritz has won seven career ATP singles titles and in 2023 became the first American man to reach the singles Top 5 since Andy Roddick in September 2009. Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal to win the 2022 Indian Wells Masters 1000 singles title and helped clinch the inaugural United Cup for the U.S. in 2023.

Coco Gauff, 20 (Delray Beach, Fla.), is ranked a career-high No. 2 in singles at the time of team nominations and will compete in her first Olympic Games. Gauff is the reigning US Open women’s singles champion and recently won her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open, with Katerina Siniakova from Czechia. Gauff has won seven career WTA singles and nine doubles titles (five with Pegula) and reached the world No.1 doubles ranking for the first time in the summer of 2022.

Marcos Giron, 30 (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), is ranked No. 53 at the time of team nominations and will compete in his second Olympic Games. The 2014 NCAA singles champion at UCLA has been ranked as high as No. 44 on tour and reached his second career ATP singles final earlier this year at the indoor hard-court event in Dallas.

Austin Krajicek, 34 (Tampa, Fla./Allen, Texas), is ranked No. 15 in doubles at the time of team nominations and is competing in his second Olympic Games, having finished fourth in men’s doubles (with Tennys Sandgren) in Tokyo 2021. The ATP’s year-end doubles No. 1 in 2023, Krajicek won his first Grand Slam doubles title last year at the French Open, and partnered with fellow Olympian Jessica Pegula to finish runner-up at the US Open in mixed doubles. Krajicek won the NCAA doubles title and was an All-American throughout a four-year career at Texas A&M.

Desirae Krawczyk, 30 (Palm Desert, Calif.), is ranked No. 11 in doubles at the time of team nominations and will compete in her first Olympic Games. Krawczyk has been ranked as high as No. 8 in doubles and is a four-time Grand Slam champion in mixed doubles, having won Wimbledon in 2022 and the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021. A four-year player at Arizona State, Krawczyk owns 10 career WTA doubles titles, including Charleston 2023, won with teammate Danielle Collins.

Emma Navarro, 23 (New York/Charleston, S.C.), is ranked a career-high No. 17 at the time of team nominations and will compete in her first Olympic Games. She won her first WTA singles title earlier this year, in Hobart, and advanced to the Round of 16 at Roland Garros. Navarro won the 2021 NCAA singles title as a freshman at the University of Virginia.

Tommy Paul, 27 (Greenville, N.C.), is ranked No. 13 at the time of the team nominations and will compete in his second Olympic Games (Tokyo 2021). Paul has been ranked as high as No. 12 in singles and reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2023, the first American man to do that since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul grew up playing on clay courts in Greenville, and in 2015 defeated Fritz to become the third American boy in the Open Era (since 1968) to win the Roland Garros junior boys’ singles title (John McEnroe, 1977; Bjorn Fratangelo, 2011).

Jessica Pegula, 30 (Buffalo, N.Y./Boca Raton, Fla.), is ranked No. 5 in singles at the time of team nominations and will compete in her second Olympic Games. A career-high world No. 3 in singles, Pegula has won four career WTA singles titles, including two in 2023, and seven doubles titles (five with Gauff). The 2023 WTA Finals singles runner-up, Pegula has also been ranked No. 1 in doubles, alongside Gauff.

Rajeev Ram, 40 (Carmel, Ind.), is ranked No. 6 in doubles at the time of team nominations and is competing in his third consecutive Olympics, having competed in Tokyo 2021 and earning the mixed doubles silver medal with Venus Williams in Rio 2016. A former doubles world No. 1, Ram has won four major doubles titles – the Australian Open in 2020 and the US Open in each of the last three years. He’s won 31 overall career ATP doubles titles, including the year-end ATP Tour Finals each of the last two years. He led the University of Illinois to a 32-0 season and NCAA team title in 2003 in his one season of college tennis, also winning the NCAA doubles title.

U.S. Olympic Team Graphic created by the U.S. Tennis Association

Like this: Like Loading...