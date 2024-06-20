Rafa Nadal Sport Center To Open In Albania

In a cordial meeting between Rafa Nadal and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, plans were announced to open a Rafa Nadal Sport Center complex in Albania. The coastal city of Durres (30 km from Tirana) will host a multi-sports complex that will implement the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar training methodology.

The new complex, whose main goal is to develop and promote tennis and sport in Albania, will reassert Rafa Nadal and his team’s commitment to values in sport and the education of children and adults around the world.

Rafa Nadal himself was very satisfied with the news: “We’re so delighted to announce the upcoming construction and opening of a center in Albania. The project is incredible and we loved the country’s vision for promoting sport and its values. I’m sure it will be a success”.

The Rafa Nadal Sport Center in Albania will have 12 tennis courts, 6 padel courts, a multi-sports court, a gym and wellness area, a swimming pool and a restaurant zone. In addition, it will have a shop and a museum with some of Rafa Nadal’s trophies and other objects donated by great athletes.

In a meeting that took place in the recently opened ZEL Costa Brava hotel, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed that the new complex will be located alongside a new Manchester City football center and he had some kind words for Rafa: “There are many champions and great professionals in the world of sport, but there aren’t many champions of life and of human values like Rafa. From a distance, I’ve always had the impression that Rafa was a great man, but now I have even more admiration for his modesty and the way he is. I think the value of this center will lie not only in learning to play tennis or other sports, but also in helping children and young people to understand how important it is to be both a good professional and a good person”.

Until now, the international expansion has been implemented with Academies and complexes called Rafa Nadal Tennis Centers, now the Rafa Nadal Sport Centers are born as a new line of sport centers inspired by the Rafa Nadal Academy (Mallorca) that may be located in either first-class holiday complexes, offering added value to guests, or in international cities, aimed at residents.

In state-of-the-art sports facilities and with a wide range of sporting programmes, Rafa Nadal Sport Center complexes will offer an unbeatable experience to fans of tennis and sport in general. Both children and adults will be able to benefit from the tennis and padel schools, as well as fitness, wellbeing, health and restaurant services, aimed at creating a sporting, healthy and welcoming environment.

In this way, the international expansion would be made up as follows:

– Rafa Nadal Academy: Spain (Mallorca) and Kuwait.

– Rafa Nadal Tennis Center: Greece, Mexico and Hong Kong

– Rafa Nadal Sport Center: Albania (Coming soon)

– Rafa Nadal Tennis Program: Egypt (Opening in September 2024)

For more information about our international expansion projects, you can consult our new website: https://international.rafanadalacademy.com/en/

