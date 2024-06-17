USTA Announces U.S. Open Fan Week Schedule of Festivities

The USTA announced the blockbuster lineup of can’t-miss, fan-friendly events and activities taking place at this year’s US Open Fan Week, beginning on August 19. Featuring free grounds admission and separately ticketed signature events, there is something for everyone at the first, full-weeklong tennis and entertainment festival preceding the US Open. Fan Week runs August 19-25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The US Open Main Draw begins on August 26.

“This is the biggest and most exciting year yet for US Open Fan Week, and we hope everyone comes to enjoy a full week of world-class tennis and entertainment, all with free grounds admission to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” said US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster. “With a lineup of unique signature events starring tennis icons and headlining entertainers, up-close access to the sport at its pinnacle and a variety of fun activities available every day, the US Open is truly open and accessible for all as we welcome all fans and families alike to experience this one-of-a-kind festival the week before the US Open Main Draw.”

Unforgettable Experiences Await Fans, Foodies and More with Ticketed Signature Events

Fan Week’s lineup of premier signature events will be headlined by a unique, new mixed doubles competition – US Open Mixed Madness presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts – where four mixed doubles teams of current stars will compete inside Arthur Ashe Stadium for $500,000 in prize compensation. The participating teams include defending US Open Champion Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa and Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka, with the winning team taking home $250,000.

Other premier, separately ticketed events scheduled throughout Fan Week offering unforgettable experiences include:

Sounds of the Open concert headlined by Dierks Bentley featuring Chase Rice kicks off the US Open the night before Fan Week on Sunday, August 18.

concert headlined by kicks off the US Open the night before Fan Week on Sunday, August 18. Stars of the Open presented by Chase exhibition on Wednesday, August 21, featuring stars such as four-time and defending US Open Champion Novak Djokovic, two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Caroline Wozniacki , and former US Open Champions Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Andy Roddick , and more.

exhibition on Wednesday, August 21, featuring stars such as four-time and defending US Open Champion two-time US Open champion 2022 US Open champion , and former US Open Champions , and more. Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila food event on Thursday, August 22, that will feature hundreds of delectable bites and sips and feature celebrity chef participants including: Ed Brown, Josh Capon, Alex Guarnaschelli, Pat LaFrieda, Kwame Onwuachi, Benjamin Steakhouse and more.

Tickets for Mixed Madness and Stars of the Open start at just $30 and are available via USOpen.org/FanWeek. A portion of the ticket proceeds from Stars of the Open and Flavors of the Open (also on sale at the link above) will go to the USTA Foundation, the national charitable arm of the USTA, which utilizes the powerful combination of tennis and education to enhance the lives of under-resourced youth through its support of the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network.

See Iconic Players Practice and Watch Exciting Talents Qualify for the US Open – For Free!

Fan Week’s free signature events include the Legends of the Open presented by FAGE exhibition, featuring New York hometown favorite and former world No. 4 James Blake, former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza and former world No. 2 Tommy Haas (August 19), Media Day (August 23), where fans can hear from top players directly, as part of their interview circuit inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day (August 24), the largest grassroots tennis event in the world, and the US Open Block Party (August 23), a new nighttime festival-style celebration on the Fountain Plaza featuring music from a variety of well-known DJs, player appearances and much more. Heineken Happy Hour will also take place on the grounds from Monday, August 19, through Friday, August 23, for friends and colleagues to enjoy music, tennis and special drink offers.

US Open Fan Week’s anchor competition – the US Open Qualifying Tournament – will run from Monday, August 19, to Thursday, August 22, and is free to attend. Played on the field courts of the US Open, the 128-draw men’s and women’s tournaments determine the final 16 players to gain entry into each of the US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Main Draws, which begin on Monday, August 26.

Fans can also enjoy free access to see the biggest stars in tennis practice on the US Open’s practice courts and stadiums throughout Fan Week, including featured practices in Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand, as well as inside Arthur Ashe Stadium via the Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience, accessible with Fan Access Pass.

Fans can download the free Fan Access Pass – a digital pass that grants special access to certain areas and events during Fan Week, including: the Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience, the Media Day Fan Event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium; VIP seats to featured practices inside Louis Armstrong and Grandstand stadiums and Monday’s Legends of the Open presented by FAGE exhibition. Registration is available at fanpass.usopen.org, with the ability to download your pass to your mobile wallet for easy access.

Many US Open concessions will be open during Fan Week, as will a number of the on-site sponsor booths and activities – including the dynamic, indoor American Express Fan Experience – to ensure all those attending US Open Fan Week can enjoy a true US Open experience.

Fan Week set a record last year with nearly 160,000 fans attending, including a record 40,868 on Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

Full Lineup of US Open Fan Week Events

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2024

Sounds of the Open Concert headlined by Dierks Bentley and featuring Chase Rice (Ticketed)

Details: Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will headline the inaugural concert played inside Louis Armstrong Stadium on the eve of Fan Week to kick off the three weeks of tennis and entertainment to come. Tickets are on sale now and available via Ticketmaster.com.

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium

Time: 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2024

US Open Qualifying Tournament Begins (Free)

Details: 128 men and 128 women battle for the final 16 spots in the singles Main Draws on the US Open’s field courts, beginning on Monday, August 19, and running through Thursday, August 22. Players in the Qualifying Tournament traditionally are ranked between No. 100-250 in the world, and the field includes everything from rising young stars to veterans on the comeback trail.

Legends of the Open presented by FAGE (Free)

Details: A free-to-attend Legends exhibition match featuring New York hometown favorite and former world No. 4 James Blake, former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza and former world No. 2 Tommy Haas. Attendance is free, with VIP seating available by registering for Fan Access Pass.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2024

US Open Mixed Madness presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts (Ticketed)

Details: A new, blockbuster mixed doubles event featuring four teams of current men’s and women’s stars competing for $500,000 in prize compensation, with $250,000 going to the winning team. The teams include: defending US Open champion Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton; two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios; Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa; Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka. Tickets start at $30 and are available via USOpen.org/FanWeek.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2024

Stars of the Open presented by CHASE (Ticketed event, to benefit USTA Foundation)

Details: A ticketed event of exhibition matches featuring some of the biggest names in tennis to benefit the USTA Foundation. The match and player lineup includes four-time and defending US Open Champion Novak Djokovic, two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Caroline Wozniacki, and former US Open Champions Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Andy Roddick, and more. Tickets start at $30 and are available at USOpen.org/FanWeek.

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Time: 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024

Flavors of the Open presented by Dobel Tequila (Ticketed event to Benefit USTA Foundation)

Details: Returning for its third year in 2024, “Flavors of the Open” is a chance to experience the US Open’s wide-ranging culinary menu, while attendees can interact with a number of celebrity chefs and players. Tickets are available via USOpen.org/FanWeek.

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium (Concourse)

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Chef Participants: Ed Brown, Josh Capon, Alex Guarnaschelli, Pat LaFrieda, Kwame Onwuachi, Benjamin Steakhouse and more.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23, 2024

US Open Media Day (Free, via US Open Fan Access Pass)

Details: The game’s biggest stars will participate in US Open Media Day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a fan-facing portion of their interview circuit allowing fans in Ashe to hear directly from the players up close and personal (Fans must register for this event via Fan Pass; Visit USOpen.org/FanWeek for more details).

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Time: Beginning at noon.

US Open Block Party (Free)

Details: New this year, the US Open Block Party is a dynamic, festival-style celebration on the Fountain Plaza featuring music from a variety of well-known DJs, player appearances and much more.

Location: Fountain Plaza

Time: 7-10 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2024

Event: Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day (Free)

Details: The long-running Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, the largest grassroots tennis event in the world, honors Arthur Ashe’s legacy of instilling the values of humanitarianism, leadership and academic excellence alongside promoting the sport of tennis to young people, will take place on Saturday, August 24, with kids and family activities all throughout the grounds, featuring top players, music acts, face painting and a free special show in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Grounds

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2024

Event: Open Practice Day (Free)

Details: Watch the game’s top players practice as they prepare for the US Open main draws throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, including featured practices inside Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand, as well as the Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience.

*All players and participants are subject to change.

