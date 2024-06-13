Professional Tennis Registry Aims To Activate 10,000 Coaches, Inspire A Million New Players By 2035

The Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) announced the launch of PTR Community Day, a nationwide initiative aimed at introducing new players to the sport of tennis. The inaugural event will take place on June 22 and feature free 1-hour tennis clinics hosted by certified PTR coaches across the country.

PTR Community Day is designed to make tennis accessible and enjoyable for all, regardless of age or skill level. By hosting these free clinics, PTR seeks to break down barriers to entry and encourage broader participation in tennis. The organization believes that its highly trained and educated PTR coaches are key to retaining new players and fostering a lifelong love for the game.

Karl Hale, interim CEO of PTR, commented, “PTR Community Day is more than just an event; it’s a movement to grow the sport of tennis and build stronger communities. Our coaches are the best in the industry, and their expertise and dedication are what will keep new players engaged. We are excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on the tennis community.”

How to Get Involved:

Coaches: Interested coaches can sign up to host a free clinic by filling out a registration form on the PTR website. They will receive promotional materials and a detailed lesson plan to help them prepare.

Community Members: Individuals can find a local clinic by visiting the PTR website. The clinics are open to everyone, providing an excellent opportunity for both beginners and experienced players.

Future Goals and Charitable Initiatives:

This marks the start of a long-term campaign to grow the sport, with a goal to activate 10,000 PTR coaches and introduce 1,000,000 new players through PTR Community Tennis Day events by 2035. In the upcoming years, PTR plans to host events at our new headquarters at Saddlebrook Resort, currently undergoing extensive renovations, and to encourage PTR members to organize local events. These events will incorporate fundraising efforts for various charities, aiming to raise tens of thousands of dollars for programs across the country. These initiatives will not only foster the growth of tennis but also support important causes, emphasizing tennis as a positive influence in communities.

Why Participate?:

Grow the Game: Help expand the tennis community by introducing new players to the sport.

Community Engagement: Strengthen connections within local communities.

Health and Wellness: Promote physical activity and mental well-being through tennis.

Share Your Experience:

PTR encourages coaches and participants to share their PTR Community Day experiences by sending pictures, stories, and event recaps to caitlyn@ptrtennis.org. These stories will help inspire others and showcase the positive impact of the initiative.



For more information about PTR Community Day and to register as a coach or find a clinic near you, visit www.ptrtennis.org/ptr-community-day or contact PTR at 843-785-7244 or ptr@ptrtennis.org.

About Professional Tennis Registry (PTR):

PTR is the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals with more than 12,000 members in 127 countries. It has the greatest percentage of multicultural and women members of any such organization. PTR is dedicated to educating, certifying and servicing tennis teachers and coaches around the world in order to grow the game. Learn more at www.ptrtennis.org

