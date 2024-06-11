TNT Officially Announces 10-Year Deal To Broadcast Roland Garros

TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, has reached a groundbreaking 10-year agreement with the French Tennis Federation to add Roland-Garros to its portfolio of premium sports rights in the U.S. beginning in 2025. This new expansive deal – building on Eurosport’s 35-year relationship with Roland-Garros — will make Warner Bros. Discovery the largest global broadcast partner to Roland-Garros and it will bring fans the most comprehensive coverage of the prestigious event ever in the United States.

Per the agreement, TNT Sports will exclusively present all live action from the Parisian Grand Slam in the U.S. including:

Featured live matches on TNT, with additional live coverage across TBS and truTV;

truTV with all-day studio, match and whiparound coverage;

All live matches available on Max – nearly 900 matches across all competitions — including simulcasts of matches airing on TNT, TBS and truTV;

In-depth highlights, behind-the-scenes and ancillary content airing across all platforms (TNT, TBS, truTV, Max, Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and HighlightHER).

“TNT Sports is thrilled to partner with the French Tennis Federation and exclusively present unprecedented coverage of Roland-Garros — one of the most prestigious sports events every year — across our full array of platforms,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports. “Roland-Garros perfectly aligns with our global sports strategy and our commitment to adding premium live sports content to our TNT Sports portfolio. We look forward to serving fans with a best-in-class content experience and providing them with direct access to more live Roland-Garros coverage than ever before.”

“We’re very proud to sign this agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the world’s leading media groups. It will enable the Federation to ensure maximum exposure for Roland-Garros in the USA and help further promote the tournament. With this long-term agreement, we aim to win over new fans in this key territory for the FFT,” said Gilles Moretton, President of the French Tennis Federation.

This agreement with TNT Sports in the U.S. now makes WBD the largest global broadcast partner or Roland Garros — known for its famous red clay — building on a long-standing relationship with Eurosport (dating back to 1989), which distributes the event to 55 countries outside the U.S.

TNT Sports, with an emphasis on adopting the latest technology, innovation, and creative storytelling to elevate its coverage of the event, will have an on-site presence, including studio and announcing teams from multiple positions inside Roland-Garros throughout the competition. Additional details on TNT Sports’ Roland-Garros coverage in the U.S. will be announced in the lead up to the inaugural campaign.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes expansive, multi-platform partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation and, starting in 2025, NASCAR. Owned and operated platforms are highlighted by Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans, along with House of Highlights, HighlightHER, Golf Digest, and a full suite of digital and social portfolio brands. Additionally, TNT Sports co-manages NBA Digital — comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com — as well as NCAA.com and NCAA March Madness Live. TNT Sports in Europe and the Republic of Ireland includes partnerships with the NBA, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UFC, WWE and more, as well as much-loved brands Eurosport, Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and multi-sport programming and content on discovery+ and Discovery’s free-to-air TV networks.

About Roland-Garros

Roland-Garros is a must-see event for sports lovers and the general public alike. In 2024, Roland-Garros opened its doors to 675,080 spectators and was broadcast in 220 territories around the world, making it a major global sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and noblest surfaces in the history of tennis.

About the French Tennis Federation (FFT)

The French Tennis Federation is an association governed by the law of 1901 and party to a ministerial delegation. It is dedicated to the promotion, development and success of tennis, para-tennis, padel, beach tennis and courte paume in France. The FFT brings together, supports and coordinates its affiliated clubs. With 4 million players and one million members in nearly 7,500 clubs, tennis is France’s leading individual sport. The FFT also ensures France is represented internationally, by entering teams into international competitions including the Davis Cup, Fed Cup and the Olympic Games, as well as organising some of the world’s biggest sporting events: Roland-Garros and the Rolex Paris Masters. Since its creation in 1920, the FFT’s identity has been founded on combining the development of amateur tennis across the country for people from all walks of life with the organisation of major international events.

Like this: Like Loading...