Dierks Bentley To Kick Off US Open’s “Fan Week” On Louis Armstrong Stadium

The USTA announced that Grammy-nominated and platinum country music superstar Dierks Bentley will headline the 2024 Sounds of the Open when he performs the inaugural concert inside Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday, August 18. Bentley will help launch the three weeks of the 2024 US Open the night before Fan Week begins on Monday, August 19.

Tickets for Sounds of the Open will go on sale via artist presale on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.com.

Dierks Bentley released his 10th studio album Gravel & Gold in 2023, again “proving why he’s one of Country’s biggest stars” (TODAY) whose unique 21st-century career has had a rare consistency fueled by longevity. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant number one single. In the two decades since, Bentley has achieved success with eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 22 number one songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 15 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but Bentley “has been a mainstay on the country charts since releasing his debut single ‘What Was I Thinkin’ nearly 20 years ago” (Forbes). He also has created professional endeavors outside of music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his four “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” locations. For more information, visit www.Dierks.com.

Produced in partnership with Live Nation, Sounds of the Open will kick off three weeks of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Fan Week will run from Monday, August 19, and run through Sunday, August, 25, during which the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are free and open to the public. Fan Week includes the US Open Qualifying Tournament and numerous other events and activities, many to be announced in the near future. The Main Draw will take place beginning on Monday, August 26, concluding with the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, September 7, and the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, September 8.

