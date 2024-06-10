Jannik Sinner Ascends To No. 1 In PIF ATP Rankings

LONDON – Jannik Sinner has today become the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings. He is the first Italian man or woman to reach World No. 1 in singles since computerised rankings were introduced in 1973.

The 22-year-old began the year at World No. 4. But with a remarkable surge to start 2024, highlighted by his first major title at the Australian Open, an ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami and semi-finals at Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo and Roland Garros, Sinner is now the 29th player to stand at the summit of men’s professional tennis.

“It represents a great result of work ethic. Me and my team, it was one of our goals these years. But the most important goal is always to improve as a player and as a person, surrounding myself with great people. I think I can be very happy and pleased with what I’m doing and what my team is doing,” Sinner said. “In the last period I’ve played some really good tennis. I’m very happy to be in this position.”

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: “Jannik’s rise to World No. 1 has been nothing short of remarkable. This is our sport’s most challenging and impressive accomplishment, requiring immense dedication, determination and self-belief. It’s reflected by the exclusive list of tennis greats who have held the top spot, with Jannik becoming only the 29th player to achieve the No. 1 ranking in over 50 years of history. Jannik can be immensely proud of everything he has accomplished. On behalf of the ATP, we are thrilled to join his many fans in celebrating this moment. At just 22 years old, he has an incredible road ahead. It will be fascinating to watch his journey continue.”

Sinner first entered the PIF ATP Rankings on 12 February 2018 aged 16 and less than two years later, on 28 October 2019, he cracked the world’s Top 100. Shortly thereafter, the Italian won the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF at just 18 years of age.

Over the past 52 weeks, during which Sinner has earned the points that helped him to World No. 1, he has tallied a 15-4 record against Top 10 opponents. Nine of his victories during that stretch have come against current or former World No. 1s: Novak Djokovic (3), Carlos Alcaraz (1) and Daniil Medvedev (5).

Entering last August’s National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Sinner had never lifted an ATP Masters 1000 or major trophy. Since then he has claimed six titles, including Masters 1000 triumphs in Toronto and Miami, as well as his maiden Grand Slam victory at Melbourne Park. His other crowns came at ATP 500 events: Beijing, Vienna and Rotterdam.

One of Sinner’s biggest highlights came at last year’s Nitto ATP Finals, where he competed for the second time. The Italian won his group with an undefeated record before defeating Medvedev to reach the championship match. His run further boosted his stardom both at home and around the globe.

Immediately following that run, Sinner led Italy to Davis Cup glory for the first time since 1976. It was just the country’s second victory in the event.

Sinner’s rise to No.1 brings Djokovic’s current stint at the top to a close. The Serbian has spent a record 428 total weeks at No.1 to date. Sinner joins a list of six active players who have ascended to World No. 1: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Medvedev and Alcaraz.

