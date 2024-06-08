On Celebrates Iga Swiatek’s Fourth Roland Garros Title

On athlete Iga Świątek walked away with yet another Paris title to add to her impressive collection of successes. The 23-year-old now has five major titles to her name (Paris 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and New York 2022) and joined Monica Seles and Justine Henin as the only players to have won three consecutive titles in Paris. The victory makes her the first woman since Serena Williams (US Open from 2012-14) to win three straight trophies at any major.

In her typical dominant fashion, the Pole defeated Leolie Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. However, ​ the way to the title was not without one big speed bump for the 23-year-old. She was only one point away from a second-round defeat to a resurgent Naomi Osaka in what was hailed one of the best tennis matches of the year 2024. Once she overcame this challenge to win the embattled three-setter (7-6, 6-1, 7-5), Świątek did not look back.

She proceeded to win 52 of her next 66 games and continued her run with straight-set defeats of Marie Bouzkova (6-4,6-2), Anastasiya Potapova (6-0, 6-0), and No.5 seed Marketa Vondrousova (6-0, 6-2). No. 3 seed Coco Gauff fell to her 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. With an unbroken series of 20 matches without a defeat on Parisian clay and an active win streak of 18 matches that included tournament victories in Madrid, Paris, and Rome, Świątek made it to her fourth Paris final as the heavy favorite.

Świątek lived up to the expectations. The 23-year-old met Italian first-time finalist Jasmine Paolini head-on, and after overcoming an early break at the beginning of the first set, she did not look back. In the end, she celebrated a clear 6-2, 6-1 win and lifted her fourth trophy after a little over an hour of playing time.

“I don’t have many words at the moment”, Świątek said after her triumph. “I’m extremely proud of myself and the team that we made it after such an intense time in Madrid and Rome. Third in a row, wow. It’s still hard to believe.”

