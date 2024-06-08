Mouratoglou Tennis Academy To Have Texas Presence

World-renowned Tennis Coach Patrick Mouratoglou proudly announces the inauguration of the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas, marking a significant stride in expanding the Mouratoglou Academy’s global presence. This ground-breaking partnership will merge top-tier tennis instruction with the premier AAA Four Diamond-rated golf and lake resort, promising an unmatched racquet sports experience for enthusiasts of all ages and levels.

The esteemed Mouratoglou Academy, based in the French Riviera since 1996, has long been synonymous with tennis excellence, hosting the training grounds of top professionals on the ATP and WTA tour. This expansion is among a list of strategically selected premier locations with world-class resort partners around the globe, offering elite tennis experiences rooted in the renowned Mouratoglou Methodology for both resort guests and members. The collaboration of Mouratoglou and Horseshoe Bay Resort is a testament to Mouratoglou’s commitment to bringing high level tennis experiences to enthusiasts worldwide, building on a stellar track record established in Dubai (UAE), Costa Navarino (Greece), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Sardinia (Italy), Beijing (China), and the upcoming launch in New York (USA), Florida (USA), and the Mouratoglou Academy in Melbourne (Australia).

Patrick Mouratoglou, whose experience has shaped the careers of numerous Grand Slam champions, has developed a comprehensive curriculum designed to elevate players’ skills, while nurturing their passion for tennis. “Choosing Horseshoe Bay Resort as the location for a Mouratoglou Tennis Center in Texas is a natural fit,” states Mouratoglou. “With its incredible variety of unique experiences and amenities, Horseshoe Bay Resort provides an ideal setting to elevate tennis to its highest level. By implementing our Methodology, we aim to not only enhance the tennis experience but also to amplify Texas’ strong presence in the tennis world.”

Nestled in the scenic Texas Hill Country, the new Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort is conveniently located less than an hour from Austin, providing the ideal setting for tennis enthusiasts. The state-of-the-art tennis facility features 26 courts, including six clay and six hard courts, as well as 14 dedicated Pickleball courts, ensuring a diverse experience for players of all preferences and skill levels. Participants will enjoy access to world-class amenities and personalized training programs tailored to their individual goals and skill levels.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mouratoglou in the creation of the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort,” said Israel Castillo, Director of Racquet Sports. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to offering unparalleled experiences and becoming a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MOURATOGLOU TENNIS CENTER AT HORSESHOE BAY RESORT

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort will offer exceptional amenities, services, and exclusive perks for resort guests and club members, heralding a new era for tennis enthusiasts. Resort guests and members will have access to dynamic round-robin play sessions, specialized clinics, invigorating Cardio tennis workouts, and a spectrum of private and group lessons. In addition, there will be weekend camps, customized holiday and summer programs, and personalized instruction.

Conveniently offering its own private Jet Center, guests may arrive via aircraft of all sizes up to a regional jetliner and be just minutes away from the resort. For arrival from Austin International Airport, the resort is a quick 59-mile drive through the scenic Texas Hill Country. For regional travel, the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort is a short drive from vibrant cities including Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

For more information about the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort, including program details and reservations, please visit https://www.hsbresort.com/mouratoglou-tennis-center/.

