“Fat Joe” Voices US Open’s “Spectacular Awaits” 2024 Marketing Campaign

The USTA today announced that Grammy-nominated artist and New York City icon Fat Joe will voice the US Open’s 2024 marketing campaign, “Spectacular Awaits,” as the US Open continues to promote the generational stars taking the courts and its world-class event experience to growing populations of fans.

This year’s “Spectacular Awaits” campaign is set to debut nationwide beginning on Friday, May 31, with tickets to the US Open going on sale to the general public on Monday, June 3, via Ticketmaster and USOpen.org. The US Open set its all-time, three week attendance record last year with 957,387 fans coming to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and has set the goal of surpassing 1 million attendees this year.

The concept for the campaign was developed in collaboration with the USTA’s creative agency, Dentsu Creative, to employ a social-first approach amplified across traditional and digital platforms. The Bronx native Fat Joe narrates the video and audio content that will be utilized within digital and social campaigns, on national television and through radio and digital audio, with an emphasis on highlighting both the flash of talent shining on the US Open’s courts and the exhilarating on-site fan experience.

“Engaging a New York City and cultural icon like Fat Joe with our campaign is a great representation of the US Open experience,” said Nicole Kankam, Managing Director, Pro Tennis Marketing and Entertainment, USTA. “His presence is undeniable and he’s the perfect match for the growing energy, excitement and profile of the US Open.”

Fat Joe is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, author, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality that hails from the Bronx, New York. With an acclaimed career that has spanned four different decades, Joe has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight, having amassed several multiplatinum and gold studio albums, mixtapes, singles and collaborations.

The 2024 US Open will be held over three weeks at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, from Monday, August 19, through Sunday, September 8. The excitement will begin with US Open Fan Week, during which the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are free and open to the public. Fan Week includes the US Open Qualifying Tournament and numerous other events and activities, many to be announced in the near future. The Main Draw will take place beginning on Monday, August 26, concluding with the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, September 7, and the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, September 8.

