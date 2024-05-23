Emma Raducanu Reflects On Her Comeback From Injuries

From her unprecedented run to victory at the US Open, to her recent battle with injury and recovery, Emma Raducanu’s tennis story is not just one of skill and athleticism, but of resilience in the face of uncertainty.

Life is rarely a straight line – much like a game of tennis, where you must contend with the uncontrollable and unpredictable nature of your opponent, the weather, the bounce of a ball… Emma candidly reflects on this in HSBC’s latest campaign.

Speaking to HSBC, Global Brand Ambassador Emma Raducanu reflects, “I’ve learned that life is full of twists and turns, but it’s how you navigate those moments that define you. As an athlete, that is never truer than when you are injured and facing criticism. It can feel like a constant uphill battle, but you can view it as either an obstacle or an opportunity to grow.”

As one of the most exciting rising stars on the tennis court, from day one Emma’s career has been subjected to support and scrutiny in equal measure. Every point is analysed, and each decision comes under a microscope. Emma attributes her resilience under such public pressure to her support network of family, friends and her team who have been pillars of strength.

“My mother instilled resilience in me from a young age, and so many of the decisions I make now are because of what my parents taught me.” Emma reveals in conversation with HSBC. “I’m very lucky to have such an amazing support system that I can turn to in both moments of success and uncertainty to help me stay strong, both physically and mentally, no matter what life throws my way.”

The unexpected things that happen in your life, business and career are experienced by many of HSBC’s customers and clients. Emma has been an HSBC Global Brand Ambassador since 2022 and reflecting on this partnership Jonathan Castleman, Global Head of Brand says:

“In any walk of life, we experience unexpected pivot moments. In just a few years, Emma’s career has seen her experience both the highest of highs and moments of uncertainty. At HSBC, we understand that life is rarely a straight line and we’re proud to be supporting Emma on every stage of her journey.”

“If the last few years have taught me anything, it’s that life is never a straight line, and you never know what opportunities are around the next corner. I’m excited to see what the future holds, whether that’s next week, next year or next decade.” Emma said.

She continues: “There are so many things I am passionate about! With the support of my team and my family, I know I have the chance to succeed in anything I put my mind to.”

Emma Raducanu

