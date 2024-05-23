Alexander Zverev Partners With Fungiball

Fungiball, the innovative NFT card game platform, is proud to announce the integration of Alexander Zverev, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, into its digital universe. Starting Friday, May 24, fans can discover and acquire the first ten NFT cards representing the skills of this tennis prodigy during an exclusive sale.

Fungiball is a game that combines a passion for tennis with blockchain technology, offering NFT cards that represent one of four specific tennis skills: Power, Serve, Return, and Mental. These skills are evaluated weekly based on the players’ real-life performances, with scores ranging from 0 to 100. Each player’s skill is available in three levels of rarity: Unique, Gold, and Silver, allowing for a diverse and valuable collection.



Alexander Zverev started playing tennis at the age of five and has overcome the challenges associated with his type 1 diabetes to become one of the most respected players on the international circuit. His foundation, launched in 2022, illustrates his commitment to humanitarian causes alongside his sports career, helping children with diabetes.

Introducing Zverev into the game enriches Fungiball with an athlete whose caliber and courage inspire.

“The arrival of Alexander is a significant milestone for our platform. He embodies the values of perseverance and excellence that we aim to promote through our NFT cards,” explains Jean Matias, CEO of Fungiball.



The first exclusive sale will take place on Friday, May 24, and will include eight cards: 4 Gold and 4 Silver, with two cards for each specific skill (Power, Serve, Return, and Mental). All tennis fans, gamers, and technology enthusiasts are invited to join this celebration by exploring the new cards available from their launch. They may also win numerous cash prizes reserved for the different winners of the weekly competitions. Stay tuned for online events and special promotions available on https://www.fungiball.io/,

Discord, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

About Fungiball:

Fungiball is an NFT card game platform that combines a passion for tennis and blockchain technology to create an interactive and rewarding experience for users. With a catalog of over 300 professional players, we continue to revolutionize the way fans interact with their favorite sport.



About Alexander Zverev:

Born on April 20, 1997, in Hamburg, Alexander Zverev is a German tennis player who turned professional in 2013. He reached the world No. 2 ranking on June 13, 2022, and is currently ranked No. 5 by the ATP. Winner of five Masters 1000 titles and the reigning Olympic champion from Tokyo 2021, Zverev is a remarkable athlete and a model of resilience for many. His foundation, the Alexander Zverev Foundation, supports children with diabetes and provides medication to those living in developing countries.

Like this: Like Loading...