Tennis Channel To Offer Close To 140 Hours Live From Roland Garros In 2024

Tennis Channel alone will offer close to 140 hours of live competition this year, becoming America’s 24-hour “Roland Garros Network” again in 2024 as it has since its first year at the event in 2007. Almost 200 hours of encores will air after live play concludes each day, running through the evening and late night to the start of the next morning’s matches. Most days coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET and runs into the afternoon (complete schedule below).

From May 26-June 5, Tennis Channel will have live, daily coverage from the first round through the quarterfinals. The mixed-doubles final and women’s singles semifinals will air live on Thursday, June 6. Friday, June 7, will see the men’s singles semifinals live, before the women’s doubles final on Sunday, June 9. Same-day men’s and women’s singles and doubles finals will air throughout championship weekend.

T2 is available to everyone in the United States for free, and will show more than 100 hours of live French Open play this year, daily competition that will not appear on Tennis Channel. Viewers who have both networks will be able to switch back and forth between two distinct matches for most of the tournament. When not live, T2 will show more than 230 hours of encore replays this year.

On Saturday, June 8, the channel will air the junior girls’ and boys’ singles finals back to back beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

Most U.S. households already have access to T2. Platforms that carry the channel include Amazon’s Freevee, Prime Video and Fire TV, as well as Roku, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio Watch Free+ and Plex.

Tennis Channel+ will also offer live coverage during Roland Garros this year. Subscribers will have access to 15 days and close to 900 matches, for approximately 2,225 live hours of play. Users will also have the option of selecting from up to 16 court feeds again. Following their conclusion, all Roland Garros matches will be available on-demand on Tennis Channel+, regardless of where they first appeared live.

French Open qualifying matches will air live on Tennis Channel this week, Monday, May 20-Saturday, May 25. The competition will be part of the network’s Courtside telecasts of clay-court events on the eve of Roland Garros. Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros will preview this year’s tournament Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. ET. The news-and-analysis show will then air Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4 and 5, at 2 p.m. ET, and again Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9, at 8 a.m. ET.

On-Air Talent

Tennis Channel’s 2024 French Open team includes 16 former professional players – including three Hall of Famers – and award-winning sportscasters and reporters. Analyst Martina Navratilova (@Martina) is among the greatest athletes of all time and has been with the network since its first Roland Garros in 2007. The Hall of Famer won 11 titles in Paris during an unparalleled career: two singles (1982, 1984), seven doubles (1975, 1982, 1984-1988) and two mixed doubles (1991-1992).

Analysts Jim Courier and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76) are also French Open champions and Hall of Fame inductees. Courier is a back-to-back singles tournament winner (1991-1992) and Davenport a mixed-doubles victor in 1996.

Other Tennis Channel French Open team members have also found success on the sport’s greatest stages. Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) is known for coaching legends Pete Sampras and Roger Federer to major titles, but won the Australian Open doubles crown in his own right as a player in 1985. Announcer Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) won the doubles title Down Under 11 years later in 1996. Fellow announcer Jimmy Arias (@ariastennis) achieved mixed-doubles glory as well, on the famed springtime clay of Paris in 1981.

Star Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) retired after the 2022 US Open and joins Tennis Channel as French Open analyst for the first time. In 2014 she reached the singles semifinals at the event. Announcers Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) and Jill Craybas (@jcray74) also delivered deep advances at the majors: Gambill reached the Wimbledon singles semifinals in 2000 while Craybas fought her way to the US Open mixed-doubles semifinal in 2008.

Announcers Leif Shiras (@leifshiras), CiCi Bellis (@cicibellis), Jason Goodall, Louise Pleming (@, Nicolas Pereira (@nicolaspereira) and Mark Petchey (@_markpetchey) will call matches for Tennis Channel during Roland Garros this year as well. Each of them logged matches on the professional circuit.

Prakash Amritraj (@PrakashAmritraj) completes the roster of former players on air for the network this year. The year-round host of “Prakash Worldwide” interview segments from events around the globe will offer his perspective on the desk of Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros. The program is hosted by announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) and includes Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim), who will also handle feature reports and essays during the competition.

The lineup of Roland Garros announcers also features longtime Tennis Channel representatives and Emmy Award winners Ted Robinson (@tedjrobinson) and Brett Haber (@BrettHaber). Noah Eagle (@NoahEagle15) who has announced matches on the network before, joins its French Open team for the first time this spring and will call night session matches. Additionally, Gill Gross (@Gill_Gross) returns to the channel’s French Open team this year.

Digital Coverage

Tennis.com and the network’s app are the go-to platforms for everything related to Roland Garros, and free to anyone in the world with an iOS or Android system. In addition to live scoring, brackets, schedules, news, features and highlights, the sites give users win-prediction percentages and estimated start times for tournament matches. There are also favorite-player feeds and direct links to live matches.

Visitors can play Tennis Channel’s “Racquet Bracket” before the tournament gets underway and guess how the 2024 French Open will unfold. Meanwhile, its Bally Sport Caller Match Point Predictor Game lets fans keep playing throughout the event. Both interactive activities are free and offer prizes to winners.

Tennis Channel’s Live 2024 French Open Coverage

Date Time (ET) Event

Sunday, May 26 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. First Round

Monday, May 27 5 a.m.-3 p.m. First Round

Tuesday, May 28 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. First Round

Wednesday, May 29 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Second Round

Thursday, May 30 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Second Round

Friday, May 31 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Third Round

Saturday, June 1 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Third Round

Sunday, June 2 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Round of 16

Monday, June 3 5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Round of 16

Tuesday, June 4 5 a.m.-12 p.m.;

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 5 5 a.m.-12 p.m.;

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 6 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mixed-Doubles Final; Women’s Semifinals

Friday, June 7 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Men’s Semifinals

Sunday, June 9 5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Women’s Doubles Final

Same-day encores of the men’s and women’s singles finals will air on Tennis Channel again in 2024 (all times ET):

Saturday, June 8 – 2 p.m.: women’s singles final, men’s doubles final (and again at 6 p.m.)

Sunday, June 9 – men’s singles final; 6 p.m.: men’s singles final, women’s doubles final

