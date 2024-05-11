The PTR Can Help You If You Want To Learn Tennis After Watching Zendaya In “Challengers”

It seems people want to hit the tennis courts after watching Zendaya in the tennis movie “Challengers.”

Following the release of the movie thousands of people have been googling “adult tennis lessons” in lieu of the movie’s box office success. The Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) can certainly help you find someone who can teach you!

Those interested in finding a local certified tennis instructor can simply go to https://ptrtennis.org/find-a-pro/ to locate pros based in the United States and https://ptrtennis.org/find-a-pro-international/ to find pros in other countries.

“Our Find-A-Pro database is the easiest way to find a qualified and certified tennis teaching professional in your area who can teach you the game properly and safely,” said PTR President Lynne Rolley to WorldTennisMagazine.com. “The database allows you to search for PTR professionals in your local area or in an area where you plan to travel to or move to. Then, they will help learn to play or improve your game. It’s easy!”

“Challengers” is a romantic drama film centered around the fictional professional tennis careers of three main characters. It was released on April 26, 2024 and stars actress and entertainer Zendaya, named in 2022 by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Online searches worldwide for “adult tennis lessons” subsequently increased by 245 percent following the movie’s release, more than three times normal, according to an analysis of Google search data conducted by Venture Smarter.

About Professional Tennis Registry (PTR):

PTR is the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals with more than 12,000 members in 127 countries. It has the greatest percentage of multicultural and women members of any such organization. PTR is dedicated to educating, certifying and servicing tennis teachers and coaches around the world in order to grow the game. Learn more at www.ptrtennis.org

