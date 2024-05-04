Former Kim Clijsters Coach Carl Maes To Host PTR Workshop During Italian Open

Carl Maes, one of the world’s most highly-regarded Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) coaches, will host a special two-day PTR workshop in conjunction with the Italian Open tennis championships May 10 and May 11.

The specialty course will take place at the Salaria Sport Village on Via S. Gaggio in Rome with sessions all day on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11 followed by free grounds tickets to the Italian Championships on Sunday, May 12 and Monday, May 13.

“Being able to watch WTA and ATP matches in one of the most historical and iconic European cities and combining this with tactical and physical related topics on court during a two-day workshop is a truly unique combination,” said Maes, best known as the former coach of Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters and during his role as the captain of Belgium’s Billie Jean King Cup team. “This is not to be missed”

Topics to discuss in Saturday’s sessions include functional analysis and biomechanical principles, different types of footwork according to various tactical situations, trading, neutralizing and defending and basket feeding efficiency. Sunday’s sessions will include how to prepare a pro player, trading, attacking and finishing and tactical situations around serve and return.

“This is one of the great perks of being a member of the Professional Tennis Registry, to have personal access to some of the world’s great tennis minds and coaches, like Carl Maes, at a workshop at one of the world’s great and exotic tennis locations as the Italian Open in Rome,” said Lynne Rolley, President of the PTR. “This is just one of the many specialty courses that the PTR will be holding in the future with world-class international high performance coaches in conjunction with some of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments in the world.”

Maes is well known in the international world of tennis as a coach, conference presenter, international consultant, and director for various governing bodies (LTA, Norway, Belgium, Estonia, etc) as well as heading up the Level 3 Performance Coach Program for the PTR Worldwide. He holds a master’s degree in Sport Science and Kinesiology and started his coaching career with the Belgian Tennis Federation in 1992. Maes is probably best known for his lifelong involvement with Kim Clijsters, as a coach, but also as academy director of the Kim Clijsters Academy for six years from 2014 until the start of the pandemic in 2020. As a coach and/or performance manager, he has also worked and travelled with several other top 100 male and female players at the junior and professional level, such as Sorana Cirstea, Elise Mertens, Kimmer Coppejans, Kirsten Flipkens, Johanna Konta, Xavier Malisse, Casper Ruud, Laura Robson and Yanina Wickmayer. As captain of Belgium’s Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup) team, he led his team to the 2006 Fed Cup final. Currently Maes lives with his family in the South of Spain in Sotogrande, near Marbella, and is operating as an independent tennis coach and manager for international players, programs and organizations.

The cost for the workshop, including the Italian Open tickets, is $175 for PTR members. The registration form can be found here https://portal.ptrtennis.org/Event/Registration/?eventid=2723 A limited amount of openings may be available to non-PTR members at a premium price upon request via email at ptr@ptrtennis.org or by calling 843-785-7244, The suggested hotel is the Hotel La Giocca https://www.lagiocca.it with a special coupon code discount PTROME

About Professional Tennis Registry (PTR):

PTR is the largest global organization of tennis teaching professionals with more than 12,000 members in 127 countries. It has the greatest percentage of multicultural and women members of any such organization. PTR is dedicated to educating, certifying and servicing tennis teachers and coaches around the world in order to grow the game. Learn more at www.ptrtennis.org

About Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR):

Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR) is the worldwide training and certification organization dedicated solely to the sport of pickleball. PPR offers comprehensive training and certification programs for pickleball coaches, ensuring the highest standards of instruction and player development. Learn more at www.pprpickleball.org

