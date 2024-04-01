Jannik Sinner’s Win Wraps Up Record-Breaking Miami Open

The 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú wrapped up this evening, having crowned two new singles champions and set a new attendance record of 395,683.

After an action packed two weeks, American Danielle Collins captured the biggest title of her career beating No. 4 seed, Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-3 in the Miami Open presented by Itaú final. On the men’s side, it was third time lucky for Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open presented by Itaú when the Italian defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 having reached the final in both ’21 and ’23.

American duo of Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands captured the Miami Open women’s doubles title, whilst India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden clinched the men’s doubles title.

The tournament’s slogan, ‘where tennis comes to play’ perfectly encapsulates the vibrant atmosphere of the Hard Rock Stadium campus from the moment the tournament started, opening with a Family Day on Sunday March 17, continuing all the way through to the final evening, where Go Go Gadjet played out the Final Set of the 2024 Miami Open.

Miami Open Unites followed family day, with the world’s best players heading out into the community of Miami-Dade County for a day of service. Taking part were Rebuilding Together, Humane Society of Greater Miami, Baptist Cancer Institute, Health in the Hood, Miami Open Rescue Mission and Big Brothers Big Sisters and Amigos for Kids who enjoyed a clinic hosted by FirstServe.

Over 25 ATP and WTA players took part in Miami Open Unites including: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sebastian Korda, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov, Jessica Pegula, Katie Boulter, Sloane Stephens, Jasmine Paolini, Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Nicolás Jarry, Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Caroline Garcia, Donna Vekic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and Tournament Director James Blake.

Long-time presenting partners Itaú Unibanco marked its sponsorship renewal through to 2028, by introducing a special ’First Serve’ moment to mark the start of the ATP main draw, with rising Brazilian tennis star Rafael Padilha, firing an impressive first serve on stadium court.

Much-prized hospitality upgrades were delivered to spectators on stadium court, courtesy of Itaú, PIF, Emirates and Betway, as well as a plethora of amazing sponsor product giveaways throughout the campus. Fans enjoyed best-in-class food and beverage offerings which saw them staying late into the night to enjoy the unique atmosphere of the only tournament with a stadium within an NFL stadium.

The unique Miami vibe threaded throughout the enhanced campus with fans relishing the wide, eclectic range of food and beverage options available. More than 30 sponsors activated across the grounds, ensuring fans enjoyed the Miami Open experience both on and off court in equal measure.

The Miami Open Wheelchair Invitational was a fantastic addition to the second week, with world No.1 Diede De Groot and 50-time major winner Shingo Kunieda crowned as champions of the inaugural event.

Major League Pickleball Showcase made its debut, opening with a celebrity pro-am and professionals including Andrei Daescu, Federico Staksrud, Hannah Blatt and Jessie Irvine.

Other highlights from the two weeks included many celebrity and athletes sightings including Jon Bon Jovi, Mike Tyson, Serena Williams, Shakira, Pusha T, Ronaldo (Brazilian), Sergio Busquets, Neymar, Jimmy Butler, Andre Agassi, Kaiir Elam, Kamaru Usman, Bam Adebayo and Redfoo.

Finally, dates were announced for the 2025 Miami Open presented by Itaú with fans marking their calendars for March 16 – 30, 2025 (Subject to Change) Fans are able to sign up for more information here.

For field and ticket information, please visit www.miamiopen.com

