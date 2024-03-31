Danielle Collins Is Surprise Miami Open Winner

by Staff and Provided Media Information

American Danielle Collins captured the biggest title of her career beating No. 4 seed, Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-3 in the Miami Open presented by Itaú final. This is her third WTA title and she is the second unseeded woman to win the Miami Open. Collins is the first American woman to take home the Miami Open title since Sloane Stephens in 2018 and the sixth American woman to win overall. Ranked No. 53, she is the lowest ranked woman to win in Miami.

Collins told media: “What a dream come true to have played at the level that I have played consistently over the last two weeks. This has been such a journey for me. 30 years old, you know, this was the finals of my first 1000, and it’s been a different journey than I think a lot of the stories that we’re familiar with. It’s just been amazing to go out today and to have felt the energy that I felt from the fans and literally feel like I’m playing in front of thousands of my best friends, that was just surreal. I will never forget this day because of that. Everywhere I looked, people were, like, Let’s go, Danielle. You can do this. The encouragement I got, it was hard for me to hide the emotion. I think these are the moments that we live for and don’t always get to have them. It was just really special.”

Collins earned $1,100,000 for the victory. Her other hallmark result in pro tennis was reaching the Australian Open singles final in 2022. She won NCAA singles titles for the University of Virginia in 2014 and 2016.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden clinched the 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú men’s doubles title after defeating Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek, 6-7(3) 6-3 10-6 in 1 hour and 41 minutes. This victory was their second as a pair at ATP Masters 1000 level after their 2023 title run in Indian Wells, and it has ensured they consolidate their position at the the PIF ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings.

“It’s been magical, especially to win here, in the Magic City. It’s been beautiful. I have to thank Matthew, who has been such a great partner for what he does on the court, with the communication, with the way we handle pressure situations,” commented Bopanna.

