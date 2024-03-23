Pro Tennis Returns Again To Forest Hills With UTS Event In August Featuring Nick Kyrgios

UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown), a new thrilling and innovative tennis tour with a disruptive set of rules, is making its debut in New York City on August 22 – August 23, 2024 at the legendary Forest Hills Stadium, the site of the U.S. Championships, U.S. Open from 1915 until 1977.

Created by Patrick Mouratoglou, the legendary coach of Serena Williams, the concept of UTS revolves around the question “If tennis were created in the 21st century, what would it look like?” and is aimed at Gen Z and attracting new fans to the sport of tennis. UTS boasts a thrillingly innovative format and a disruptive set of rules designed to create short, action-packed matches, played in a noisy, fun atmosphere.

“We created the UTS Tour to bring another level of entertainment to tennis fans and attract a new generation of fans. Tennis has been my world for more than two decades and I want to see the sport prosper for decades to come. The heart behind UTS is to bring fast-paced entertainment, filled with excitement and emotion, and start a renovation of tennis as an entertainment platform, in addition to the traditional sport,” said UTS Founder Patrick Mouratoglou.

The two-day event in New York will feature such tennis superstars as Nick Kyrgios (AUS), Andrey Rublev (RUS), Gael Monfils (FRA), Alex de Minaur (AUS), and Casper Ruud (NOR), competing for a total prize-money of $1 million USD.

New York will be the second time the UTS Tour has headed to the US, following a brilliant weekend in Los Angeles in July 2023. Additional UTS Tour events have taken place in Oslo, Norway (February 2024) and London, UK (December 2023).

● While away from the game for the last few months, Nick “King” Kyrgios will make his UTS debut in New York.

● Andrey “Rublo” Rublev – the champion of the first UTS event of the year in Oslo, will also compete in New York and has already booked his place at the

end-of-year UTS Grand Final (6-8 December).

● Alex “The Demon” de Minaur – the Australian was runner-up in Oslo, is second in the UTS race rankings and is closing in on qualifying for the

season-ending showdown, and will seek to seal it in New York.

● Other UTS stars scheduled to appear include former World No.2 Casper “The Ice Man” Ruud and legendary French showman Gael “La Monf” Monfils.

● Other major players are due to join the field in the next few weeks.

A field of eight players will compete in a single elimination bracket through quarterfinals (August 22nd), aemifinals and the final (August 23rd). If a player is knocked out in the quarterfinal, he’ll still get to play a second match – a classification match to give him the chance to gain more UTS points to boost his

ranking. There’s more than just points on the line at Forest Hills, with total prize money of $1 million.

REMINDER OF UTS FORMAT

4 quarters of 8 minutes each

Less time (15 seconds) between points

No second serve

Unlimited coaching from the sidelines

Player interviews between the quarters

Strategic use of bonus cards by players

Tickets for UTS New York go on sale on Friday, March 22 and can be purchased directly from WWW.UTS.LIVE

— About UTS

Conceived by renowned coach and entrepreneur Patrick Mouratoglou, UTS is designed to be tennis like never before, with an innovative format designed to

engage and entertain. The UTS Tour comprises successive international events in a calendar year, building towards a Grand Final in December.

