On Celebrates Iga Swiatek’s Indian Wells Victory

On athlete Iga Świątek ends a week in the Californian desert by lifting her second trophy of the year and second BNP Paribas Open title of her career at Indian Wells. In a rematch of the 2022 final, which saw Świątek take home her first Indian Wells title, the Polish World No. 1 beat Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-4, 6-0 to claim the title.

On her way to the final, Świątek beat Daniel Collins (USA), Linda Noskoca (CZE), Yulia Putintseva (KAZ), Caroline Wozniacki (DEN), and Marta Kostyuk (UKR), losing only 17 games and spending just five hours and 23 minutes on court.

In the final Świątek was ready to show the world why she is the undisputed world No 1. in women’s tennis. A competitive first set saw Sakkari win three games straight to level out the first set at 3-3. However, from 4-4 onwards, it was all Świątek’s match.

The second set saw Świątek lose only five points, and after 68 minutes, the title was in her hands. Securing the title for a second time in her career means that Świątek now has the highest win rate (90%) since the inception of the female singles tournament in 1989.

Following the win Świątek reflected on the tournament and her route to the final:

“I’m super happy. I mean, even though this tournament looked like the scores, maybe I had everything under control; it wasn’t from the beginning to the end. So I’m happy I could improve during the tournament. I felt really good in the last two matches, with a big amount of confidence.”





