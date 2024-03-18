Itau Renews As Miami Open Presenting Sponsor Through 2028

With a solid, long-lasting partnership of 17 years, Itaú Unibanco announced the renewal of its sponsorship contract for the Miami Open that will last until 2028. This tournament is part of the ATP 1000 category, a series of tennis tournaments on the Professional Tennis Players Association circuit. The bank remains the presenting sponsor of the next five editions, maintaining the “presented by Itaú” category. To celebrate this feat, a new tradition will be introduced in the tournament this year: the First Serve, that is, the first inaugural serve in the history of tennis to be struck by athlete Rafael Padilha, from the Rede Tênis Brasil (Tennis Brazil Network) project, supported by Itaú Unibanco.



Born in the city of Porto Alegre, Padilha took up tennis at just nine years of age and had his first contact with the sport through this initiative. The eldest of seven siblings, Padilha was the top player in the state ranking for two successive years in the under 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories, playing in Brazilian and ITF Juniors tournaments, such as the Banana Bowl and the Brazil Juniors Cup. Still through the project, in 2023 he went into the backstage of the Miami Open tournament, practiced on its courts, and met some of his main idols – among them, Carlos Alcaraz, currently the world’s number 2, and Brazilians Bia Haddad and Thiago Monteiro.



“We believe that sport has the power to change people’s lives. That’s why it’s such a strong pillar of activity at Itaú. Our support ranges from projects that use sport as a means to develop Brazilian children and youngsters to those focused on high performance, such as the Miami Open. We support social actions such as Rede Tenis Brasil, Bola Dentro (Ball In), Instituto Guga Kuerten and Tenis para Todos Paraisópolis (Tennis for all Paraisópolis). We are also proud to support the talented Brazilian tennis player Bia Haddad since 2023, showcasing our commitment to helping the sport grow in Brazil and promoting the development of young athletes”, says Eduardo Tracanella, Itaú Unibanco’s Chief Marketing Officer.



“Itaú has been an exceptional partner for the Miami Open over the past 15 years including as a presenting sponsor since 2015, and it has been a critical part in the evolution of the



tournament. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with them for an additional four years, and we look forward to working together to foster further growth and innovation for this milestone event,” said Josh Ripple, Senior Vice President, Tennis Events, IMG.



Itaú Unibanco’s relationship with tennis dates back to the 1970s, with Itaú Tennis Cup, and aims to operate in all areas of the sport: educational, youth development and high performance. By renewing this commitment, the bank reaffirms its support for the values and traditions of sport in Brazil, consolidating its presence in the international tennis arena and showcasing mutual trust and determination to promote high-performance tennis. This year, Itaú Personnalité’s presence is expanded with an exclusive lounge with a view of the main courts, equipped with a bar, tables, armchairs to relax and the presence of a DJ, as well as an interactive photo space.



First Serve: a new tradition started by Itaú at the Miami Open



From the alleys of Vila Kédi in Porto Alegre, Rafael Padilha is an outstanding athlete coming through the project. At the age of 9, he had his first contact with tennis through the Rede Tênis Brasil project. The path taken by this young man has led him directly to a position of high responsibility at the next Miami Open: he’ll make the tournament’s first serve, an unprecedented feat in the history of world tennis, and just led by Itaú.



Inspired by players such as Bia Haddad and Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael faces challenges in Brazilian and ITF Juniors tournaments, including renowned competitions such as the Banana Bowl and the Brazil Juniors Cup. Padilha also invests time in studying English to try for a scholarship at a U.S. university. “He’s not only a talented competitor on the courts, but also a young man who understands the importance of dedication and education to progress. We are proud, here at Itaú, to support projects that boost opportunities through sport”, adds Tracanella.



The 2024 Miami Open is held at the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of Miami Dolphins and the F1 Miami Grand Prix (U.S.), and is scheduled for March 17 – 31, 2024. The world’s best-ranked tennis players have already confirmed presence, including Bia Haddad, sponsored by Itaú Personnalité and the first Brazilian to rank among the world’s top 15 in her category. During this year’s tournament, Itaú will offer the public a lounge equipped with a bar, tables, lounge chairs and a DJ, as well as an interactive photo space and tennis clinics with top players.



About Itaú Unibanco:

Itaú Unibanco’s purpose is to promote people’s power of transformation and we do it through a strategic agenda focused on client centricity and digital transformation, based also on the diversity of our people. The largest bank in Latin America, Itaú Unibanco is present in 18 countries and has more than 70 million customers, among individuals and companies in all segments, to whom we offer the best experiences in financial products and services. Itaú Unibanco has been selected for the 24st consecutive time to be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), being the only Latin American financial institution to be part of the index since its creation in 1999. www.itau.com.br







Miami Open Grounds (Photo by Justin Cohen Photography)

