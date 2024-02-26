Jordan Thompson Thrives In Los Cabos

by Will Turvey with TenniUpdate

Jordan Thompson had a rough time at the Delray Beach Open while we were there, but it looks that things are picking up for the Australian. And it wasn’t easy this tournament in Los Cabos. His first two matches were comfortable, but when he found himself up against Alex Michelsen, things got a bit trickier. After losing the first set without winning a single game, Thompson pulled a hat trick, winning the next two sets 7-6, 7-5, even after being down 1-4, 15/40 on his own serve in the second set.

Again, against Alex Zverev, the top seed, Thompson found himself in trouble again, but avoided defeat in a tight three sets. His final, against 4th seeded Casper Ruud, looked to be tough again but the Australian managed the pressure to claim his first title, 6-3, 7-6. He served seven aces, and won 80% of points on first serve. Clearly, something clicked this week as Thompson also found himself with another trophy, the doubles, which he won with Max Purcell. On the way, they defeated the Tsitsipas brothers, always a tough duo to face. Thompson will raise his ranking eight spots to #32, a career high rank as he travels to Mexico to play doubles with Purcell.

Jordan Thompson, from back in the day, reading Rod Laver’s famous memoir “The Education of a Tennis Player” about his 1969 Grand Slam

