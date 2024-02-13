Andy Roddick’s Podcast Show To Air On Tennis Channel’s “T2” Sundays At 7 PM ET

Hall of Famer Andy Roddick’s newly created video podcast has found a nationally televised home on Tennis Channel’s T2, available to everyone in the United States on free-to-consumer platforms. Beginning Sunday, March 3, Served with Andy Roddick will debut each week at 7 p.m. ET on T2 most nights, followed by multiple encore editions throughout the week. The hourlong podcast features the irreverent host Roddick – who won the 2003 US Open singles championship at age 21 and spent most of his career as America’s top-ranked men’s tennis player – engaging his guests with quips, commentary, humor and debate about the sport he knows so well. The program is delivered in the straight, no-nonsense approach for which he has always been known.

The Served with Andy Roddick podcast, produced by Roddick’s Served Media, premiered on January 29 and featured Tennis Channel reporter and analyst Jon Wertheim (also of Sports Illustrated and CBS’ 60 Minutes fame) as its initial guest. The show includes Roddick’s and his visitors’ takes on the issues facing the sport today and can be listened to on popular podcast platforms. Beginning March 3, the program will premiere exclusively on T2 on Sunday evenings – depending on live tennis coverage windows – with the audio version posting on the Served Media podcast channels on Tuesdays. After T2 re-airs it throughout the week, each video edition of Served with Andy Roddick will be available on the Served Media YouTube podcast the Sunday after its debut.

T2 launched in 2022 and is Tennis Channel’s second television network, available free or at no extra cost to everyone in the United States on Amazon Freevee, Fubo, Hulu, Roku, YouTube TV and Samsung TV Plus. With daily, year-round matches that do not appear on Tennis Channel, T2 provides more free live tennis annually than ever before in American television history.

Roddick began working with Tennis Channel as an analyst in 2020.

“I’m happy to partner with Tennis Channel to bring the podcast to T2 audiences around the country,” said Roddick. “Tennis Channel viewers are as passionate about the sport as I am, are smart and expect the truth – no sugar coating. We’re going to give them that each week on T2 and have a lot of fun in the process.”

Roddick has been the year-end No. 1-ranked player in the world and is a 32-time singles champion and star who finished in the top 10 for much of his career. This includes nine consecutive years from 2002-2010. He was respected by opponents and fans around the planet as a threat to win any event he entered. A consistent force on the U.S. Davis Cup team, in 2007 Roddick led the Americans to their first championship in 12 years, defeating Russia in the finals. He is second behind John McEnroe in all-time U.S. Davis Cup singles-match victories (33) and remains the most recent American man to win a singles title at one of tennis’ four major tournaments. Roddick was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

