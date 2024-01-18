PTR Moves Headquarters To Saddlebrook Resort

PTR and PPR, serving more than 20,000 memberships, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Hilton Head Island, SC to the world-renowned Saddlebrook Resort. This

strategic move represents a significant milestone in both organization’s growth and commitment to providing unparalleled service to those they serve.

The new PTR/PPR offices, located at Saddlebrook in Wesley Chapel, FL within the lush and upscale Saddlebrook Resort, will serve as the central hub for operations, events, education, and

programs. This partnership is a result of continuous efforts to enhance its capabilities, foster innovation, and accommodate membership growth.

Saddlebrook Resort, renowned for its luxurious amenities and world-class tennis facilities, with a rich history of tennis tradition, offers an ideal setting for PTR/PPR to thrive. The move aligns

with the company’s vision to provide an elevated experience for both employees, members, and partners, fostering collaboration, creativity, and productivity.

PTR’s Board Chair, Lynne Rolley, expressed enthusiasm about the relocation, stating, “This move signifies a pivotal moment for our organizations. The new office at Saddlebrook Resort is

not just a location change; it’s a strategic decision to position ourselves for sustained growth and excellence. We believe this move will empower our team and strengthen our commitment to

delivering exceptional service for our membership.”

Saddlebrook International Sports Vice President, Patrick Farrell added, “Saddlebrook continues to be the premier destination tennis resort in the US, partnering with PTR complements both

entities at an amazing level. The opportunities are endless and we look forward to being a part of shaping the future of the tennis and pickle communities alike. “

Mast Capital is leading a comprehensive master plan to redevelop and renovate the iconic Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa. This includes extensive renovation of the resort, golf course and

lifestyle amenities, in addition to developing a new town center with a mix of uses that include rental apartments, townhomes, retail and office space, and a pedestrian promenade.

“The relocation of the Professional Tennis Registry and Professional Pickleball Registry to the Saddlebrook Resort is consistent with Mast Capital’s overall strategic partnership with these

premier professional organizations and recognized brands in tennis and pickleball,” said Camilo Miguel, Jr., CEO and Founder of Mast Capital. “Welcoming their headquarters to the property

will further enhance the resort’s positioning in the market along with the major renovation and expansion that we have underway aimed at strengthening its iconic status. We look forward to a

successful partnership with both organizations for many years to come.”

For more information about PTR/PPR and its services, please visit www.ptrtennis.org and www.pprpickleball.org or contact Caitlyn Fries at 843-785-7244 or caitlyn@ptrtennis.org

