“This Is Tennis” Is New ATP Marketing Campaign

New season, new era, new attitude. The ATP proudly presents its new global brand campaign for the 2024 ATP Tour season, created in collaboration with award-winning creative agency MATTA.

Launched under the punchy tagline This Is Tennis, the new tailored campaign tells the story of what tennis and the ATP Tour truly represent today. It champions the new generation of players lighting up the world stage and captivating global audiences. It simultaneously celebrates the sport’s diverse, vibrant and progressive community that continues to welcome in new generations of fans.

The campaign extends beyond the confines of the court by highlighting players’ commitment to purpose and planet – reflecting the new generation’s impressive drive to create positive change. It also spotlights the innovations and behind-the-scenes moments that make tennis a force in world entertainment.

This Is Tennis kicks off today with a captivating launch film, voiced by James Massiah, a poet and musician from South London who has featured in campaigns for iconic brands and cultural institutions. WATCH HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCmln80FSR8

A suite of marketing assets will be rolled out for players and tournaments, helping them elevate their storytelling across digital, on-site and out-of-home channels throughout the season.

Paul Taylor, Senior Director of Brand & Creative at ATP Tour, spoke to the organisation’s vision: “This season we wanted to push ourselves creatively. Our game, players, tournaments and fans have all evolved, and so too has our storytelling. This Is Tennis aims to engage with our younger fans and build emotional bonds with the ATP Tour. It’s rooted in bold and brave thinking, and emotive human storytelling that really shines through on the launch film. There are so many incredible narratives in play this season, and the campaign captures the excitement and motion of it all.”

ATP invites fans to join the journey of the 2024 season, including 64 tournaments in 30 countries, united by the energy and spirit of This Is Tennis.

