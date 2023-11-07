Iga Swiatek, Siegemund / Zvonareva Crowned Year-End WTA Finals Champs In Cancun

CANCUN, MEXICO – Iga Swiatek and the doubles team of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva were crowned champions at the 2023 GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, with all three players winning the prestigious season-ending tournament for the first time in their careers.



Swiatek was making her third appearance at the WTA Finals and defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-0 in the championship match to lift the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy. She is the second Polish woman to win the WTA Finals, joining Agnieszka Radwanska who triumphed in 2015.



Swiatek’s first WTA Finals title also secured her the WTA Year-End World No.1 Singles Ranking for the second consecutive season.



Upon accepting her trophy on court, Iga stated: “Every year, I feel like I have more and more support and it really keeps me pushing for more, so thank you.”