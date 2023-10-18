Garbine Muguruza Insists She Is Not Yet Retiring

Former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza insists that she is not thinking of a definitive retirement from tennis despite not competing for around nine months, reports Xinhua.

The 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion has not played since January and in July confirmed that she would not play again in 2023.

However, when she was asked about her future at an awards ceremony in Spain on Tuesday night, the 30-year-old said she “wasn’t even thinking of retiring.”

“You have to feel you want to retire and be very clear about it, but at the moment, I’m not even considering it,” she said.

Muguruza’s declarations came after a recent interview published in Women’s Health magazine in which she said, “At the moment, I have no intention of returning (to tennis).”

“I am not playing or training, I am living my life. I will return when I start to miss competing and when I want to raise my arm, train and have that discipline in my life again,” she said.

“My physical shape has changed, as I am not competing, but I try and keep in shape, without going to the limit. I love doing weights and cardio work, such as Zumba, Pilates, Yoga and boxing – all of the things that I couldn’t do because tennis didn’t give me time,” she said.

