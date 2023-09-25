A Look At The Favourites For the 2024 Grand Slams

The US Open provided plenty of drama across the last few weeks, culminating in a new Grand Slam record for Novak Djokovic and an exciting new dawn for the women’s game, as Coco Gauff secured her first major honour, opening up what could be a brilliant 2024 in tennis.

While there’s still plenty of tennis to play across the ATP and WTA, with the dust settling on the Grand Slams, we thought it provided the perfect opportunity to take a look at the odds for the coming year, starting with the Australian Open in January…

The Australian Open: No. 25 for Novak, Swiatek to claim her first in Melbourne?

Novak is hotly tipped to pick up a second straight Grand Slam and 11th Australian Open, priced at 13/10 with most bookmakers. The stars of this year follow behind him, with Carlos Alcaraz priced at 2/1 and Daniil Medvedev, 4/1. A win for Alcaraz would perhaps mark the beginning of a new dynasty after lifing the Wimbledon title this year, and a changing of the guard for 2024.

In the women’s game it’s really hotting up. There are a host of players that could win the Aussie Open, and continuing the gambling theme it’s almost like you could spin the reels of something like the 777 slots and get just as a determined answer than any pundit.

The oddsmakers are suggesting the title may sway towards Iga Swiatek, who reached the semi-finals in 2022. She’s at 3/1, but Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka aren’t far behind at 5/1. Ons Jabeur is priced at 8/1 while Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka are at 10/1, all of whom are realistic contenders. You’ve then got Carolina Garcia as a potential winner too. It could set up an incredibly exciting year in the Women’s Singles.

French Open: Alcaraz and Swiatek to prove solid opposition

Iga Swiatek is proving to be the female equivalent of Rafa Nadal of late on the clay, having lifted the last two French Open titles. She’s a heavy favourite again at 10/11 with most bookies, and is certainly the player to beat.

Aryna Sabalenka comes closest with the bookmakers at 13/2, but it’s seemingly the 22-year-old Polish star’s to lose at present.

Alcaraz takes the favourite tag in the French Open at 11/8, and it’s no surprise to see Djokovic and Nadal just behind him in the stakes. However, the Spaniard is great on clay and he’ll be tough to get past after reaching the Semi Finals this year. Win the Aussie Open, and this one would complete the set.

Wimbledon: Alcaraz and Swiatek to take clay form onto grass?

It’s going to be a similar story at Wimbledon according to the bookies, with Alcaraz and Swiatek both favourites for the title. Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a real classic this year and he’s just ahead of the Serbian at 6/4 compared to 7/4.

Medvedev is priced at 12/1, with Rafa at 10/1, and it’s a little difficult to look any further than that in the Men’s Singles.

In the women’s the current World Number Two is once again favourite at 5/1. She’s never won the Wimbledon title, reaching the quarter finals in her best year. Sabalenka, who reached the semi finals in 2023 is just behind her at 9/2, but would you write of Coco Gauff at 10/1 after getting a taste of Grand Slam success just a few weeks ago? It’s wide open.

US Open: A year on, Novak to do it again

It could be a difficult year for the Serbian superstar, with Alcaraz likely to prove a difficult opponent, but the hard court is his domain and he’s tipped to come back and be successful in New York once again in 2024.

Djokovic is priced at 5/4 with many bookies to win the title, with Carlos just behind him at 6/4. Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are the names most likely to break that duo duel, but all eyes will be on this year’s Wimbledon finalists right across the year.

Gauff is 8/1 to retain her US Open crown, with Swiatek the favourite across all four Grand Slams. She’s priced just ahead of Aryna Sabalenka at 3/1 and 4/1 respectively, while Elena Rybakina, who reached the third round this year, is third favourite.

Carlos Alcaraz (Photo by Justin Cohen Photography)

