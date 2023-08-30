John McEnroe Charity Raises Record $625,000

The John McEnroe Foundation’s Johnny Mac Tennis Project today announced that Saturday’s PRO AM event at SPORTIME Amagansett raised a record $650,000 in one day, besting the previous record of $600,000. It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds going towards the foundation’s mission of transforming young lives by removing the economic, racial and social barriers to success through tennis.

Founded by tennis hall of famer John McEnroe, JMTP introduces tennis to thousands of under-resourced New York City area children, particularly those living in East Harlem and the South Bronx.

There were 75 teams competing in the event alongside legends: John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, James Blake, Reilly Opelka, Jim Courier, Rennae Stubbs, Andrea Petkovic, Luke Jensen and Richey Renenberg.

Pro Am Winners: Adam Sklar and Gui Medeiros

Pro Am Runners up: Dave Eisenberg and Dylan Breen

Pro Am Rose Flight Winners (Rose Flight is the Non-advancing flight): Amy Kline and Josep Baro

About the John McEnroe Tennis Academy In September 2010, tennis legend John McEnroe and SPORTIME partnered to launch the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, in John’s hometown of New York City, at the SPORTIME Randall’s Island Tennis Center in Manhattan. SPORTIME Randall’s Island is SPORTIME’s flagship location, and the flagship location of the Academy. In September 2012, JMTA expanded to SPORTIME Lake Isle, an 8-court, state-of-the-art, year-round facility in lower Westchester, and to SPORTIME Syosset in central Long Island, an 11-court indoor facility that has long served as SPORTIME’s high performance training center on Long Island. In 2013, JMTA Summer Tennis Training was added in the Hamptons, at SPORTIME Amagansett, SPORTIME’s 34-court, seasonal, outdoor tennis facility in the Town of East Hampton. With the satellite locations, the JMTA brand is currently featured at 4 sites with a total of 77 tennis courts, serving approximately 1,500 players annually and, as of September 2023, will be featured at 5 sites with a total of 96 courts, serving more than 2,000 players annually. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com/jmta

