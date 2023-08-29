Billie Jean King Honored At U.S. Open By Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles helped kick off the 2023 US Open’s celebration of its 50th anniversary of equal prize money with a stirring tribute to tennis legend and cultural icon Billie Jean King on Monday night as the US Open set all-time night-session and day-night combined attendance records.

Before Bareilles delivered a poignant performance of her hit song, “Brave,” the former First Lady issued a moving dedication to King, the driving force behind bringing equal prize money to the US Open for the first time in 1973, saying:

“Let us all summon a fraction of the courage and tenacity of women like Billie Jean King and continue to fight for a better, more just and more equitable future for all of our children. So I want to congratulate the men and women of the US Open for raising the bar, not just for tennis, but for the entire world.”

The celebration capped a thrilling Opening Day and Night at the US Open that saw the tournament set several attendance records.

Monday’s total day-night combined attendance of 72,957 was a US Open record. Monday’s night-session attendance of 30,429 also set a US Open record for a single night session.

Michelle Obama and Billie Jean King at the 2023 U.S. Open (photo from the USTA)

