Evert and Navratilova against Saudi Arabia tennis masters

Tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova have spoken out against tennis masters in Saudi Arabia. In late June, WTA Chairman Steve Simon proposed the Year End WTA Tournament, where the best 8 performing women of the season are invited, in Saudi-Arabia. However, he was the first to admit that it is a complex undertaking.

Navratilova responded on social media with the following message:

“Women essentially have no rights there. Let them change a lot more, then we can interact more. Now is way too soon,” Martina Navratilova wrote.

Chris Evert responded similarly and said the following:

“I didn’t read that. I don’t know … really?” Evert said incredulously. “I mean, for me, I would prefer not to go to Saudi Arabia to play the WTA Finals. Not that I’m going to go play, but for me, I would prefer the WTA not go to Saudi Arabia. Obviously they have the human rights issues and everything, just the way they treat women. I would be against it. But I don’t have a vote.”

Saudi Arabia continues to rise in the world of sports

Saudi Arabia continues to rise in the world of sports. After Formula 1 and many football players transferred to the Arabian football league, the country now gets the Next Gen ATP Finals later this year.

The Association of Tennis Players (ATP) has designated Jeddah as the organizer of the tournament until 2027. This looks to be the first step for professional tennis in the country. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi spoke with several investors about possibilities for more tennis tournaments in Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah is the successor of Milan, where the Next Gen Tournament originated. The Next Gen ATP Finals were won by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are both on top of their game at the moment.

There is much money to be earned for young players at the Next Gen ATP Finals. The winner takes home 1.8 million dollar, which is a lot.

The world of tennis is divided about Saudi Arabia

But what about the top players, are they going to Saudi Arabia for tennis tournaments? Opinions about that are divided among younger and older and even former tennis players. That is because Saudi Arabia is known as a country to that violates human rights.

John McEnroe said that he isn’t exactly happy about tennis tournaments in Saudi Arabia. He said wouldn’t support it and thinks that tennis should stay far away from the country.

But tennis legend, Billie Jean King, supports a tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia as a lesbian woman. She said that if you want to make changes then you need to be involved. And if you don’t meet people and avoid discussion to change things, then nothing will change.

