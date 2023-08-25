Latine Tennis History To Be Celebrated At 2023 U.S. Open Highlighted By Ceremony On September 5

During the 2023 US Open, the tournament will celebrate the impact of Latine culture on society, including recognizing the significant contributions of Hispanic and Latine players to the sport of tennis.

The newly formed Latin American Tennis Foundation (LATF) will take part in this celebration, which aims to honor the past, present and future of Latine representation in tennis and beyond. The centerpiece of the celebration will be the US Open Equity Talk: Latine Influence on American Pop Culture & Sports, a networking event and panel discussion taking place September 5th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the US Open. The event will bring together influential Latine leaders across sports, business, and entertainment to engage in a dialogue about the community’s challenges, achievements, and aspirations. As part of the event, and in conjunction with the 2023 US Open’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of equal prize money, Rosie Casals will be recognized for her role in advocating for pay equality in 1973.

This year’s tournament will also bring to life a message of equity and inclusion for all US Open attendees through the US Open Equity Experience. This immersive display aims to educate, inspire and celebrate the continued evolution of tennis to become a more inclusive and equitable sport.

Through videos, images and inspiring examples of progress, the US Open Equity Experience features key milestones in US Open history, alongside profiles and quotes of tennis players who have been instrumental in driving change throughout the years. With the support of the LATF, the Equity Experience will feature the achievements made by legendary figures such as Pancho Gonzales, Pancho Segura, Rafael Osuna, Alex Olmedo, Gabriela Sabatini, Mary Joe Fernandez, Gigi Fernandez and others, ensuring that their legacies continue to inspire future generations.

Other events celebrating Latine culture during the tournament will include a performance by New York dance group Ballet Hispanico on the opening day of Fan Week on August 22, as well as Hispanic and Latine tennis legends and influencers participating in pre-match coin toss ceremonies on September 5th.



The LATF strives to be the leading voice for Hispanic and Latine tennis in the U.S. and Latin America, with the goal of bringing awareness to current players, honoring past legends, and igniting a movement of participation and access.

LATF founders include Rosie Casals, an icon of women’s professional tennis, and Dan and Greg Gonzales, descendants of the legendary Richard “Pancho” Gonzalez. The Honorary and Advisory Board Members of LATF comprise Billie Jean King, a former World No. 1 tennis player and advocate for gender and LGBTQ+ equality; WTA President Mickey Lawler, Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, a renowned neurosurgeon; Dolores Huerta, a civil rights and labor leader; and Raul Humberto Yzaguirre, a civil rights activist and former president of the National Council of La Raza.

The US Open will also commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and honor Rosie Casals for her pivotal role in its formation. As a member of “The Original Nine,” she played an important part in establishing the Virginia Slims circuit and advocating for pay equality.

“The LATF remains steadfast in its commitment to celebrating Latino icons within the game, with a special focus this year on Rafael Osuna and the 60th Anniversary of his historic 1963 US Open title victory. We are dedicated to driving meaningful change, promoting participation, access and inclusivity, while inspiring generations to come,” said Rosie Casals, co-founder of LATF.

For more information about the Latin American Tennis Foundation and its programs, please visit their

website at www.latinamericantennisfoundation.org.

Contact:

Name: Greg Gonzales

Phone: (623) 414- 1012

Email:info@latinamericantennisfoundation.org

Pancho Segura

