USTA, Tiffany & Co. To Continue US Open Partnership

The USTA announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership renewal with Tiffany & Co. to continue to serve as the Official Trophy Partner of the US Open.

As it has for the past 37 years, Tiffany & Co. will craft trophies featured throughout the US Open, including the keepsake trophies for the men’s and women’s singles champions. The keepsake trophies are equal-sized replicas crafted for each champion to take home as a personal, permanent commemoration of their victories.

For the first time ever, Tiffany & Co. will oversee on-site, immediate hand-engraving of both the men’s and women’s singles keepsake trophies. Each singles champion will now be able to leave the US Open with their engraved, keepsake trophy in hand.

With the US Open celebrating its 50th anniversary of awarding equal prize money to men and women this year, Tiffany & Co. will further showcase its support of equality by crafting the special Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards to be presented to two pioneering women at the inaugural Champions of Equality Event on September 7, the night of the women’s semifinals.

Also, for the first time, Tiffany & Co. will host an immersive booth on the South Plaza throughout the duration of the US Open, highlighting its rich legacy in tennis and the shared history of Tiffany & Co. and the USTA. The activation will include wall displays of Tiffany Blue® tennis balls, as well as a Snap AR Mirror featuring two innovative AR Lens experiences for guests to interact with. The USTA men’s and women’s singles championship replica trophies will be on display. The US Open trophies are handcrafted each year at the Tiffany hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and are a sophisticated tribute to the tournament and an illustrious symbol of Tiffany’s world-renowned craftsmanship

Like this: Like Loading...