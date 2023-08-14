USTA, Mount Sinai Health System Renew Partnership

The United States Tennis Association and Mount Sinai Health System announced that they have renewed and expanded their medical services, marketing and promotional partnership through 2026, extending Mount Sinai’s tenure as the Official Hospital of the US Open Tennis Championships and the exclusive health system and medical center for the event, a partnership that began in 2013.

Mount Sinai will continue to provide top-level health care to elite athletes during the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center through a staff of renowned orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine and emergency medicine physicians, musculoskeletal radiologists, and other experts from the Mount Sinai Health System and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Icahn Mount Sinai). Additionally, Mount Sinai has renewed its commitment as the Official Medical Services Provider for the U.S. Teams for the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup events.

Alexis C. Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedics and Senior Associate Dean for Alumni Affairs at Icahn Mount Sinai, continues in her longstanding role as Chief Medical Officer of the US Open as well as U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team Physician. Earlier this year, the USTA appointed Melissa D. Leber, MD, Director of Sports Medicine for the Emergency Department and Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, as the new Director of Player Medical Services of the US Open, marking the 2023 tournament as the first to feature an all-woman leadership team for its Player Medical Services staff.

James N. Gladstone, MD, Chief of Sports Medicine Service and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Icahn Mount Sinai, continues as the official U.S. Davis Cup Team Physician, in addition to serving as a trusted physician for the US Open.

“Mount Sinai has been an incredibly vital partner for more than 10 years, setting industry standards for player health care at the US Open,” said Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director and Chief Executive, Professional Tennis, USTA. “Continuing this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver on our shared priorities. Together we provide best-in-class care and services for US Open players and our Billie Jean King and Davis Cup teams, and we spread the message that tennis is an ideal sport for health and longevity.”

“We are honored to bring our multidisciplinary team of medical experts together to provide outstanding comprehensive health care for all of the athletes for the 11th consecutive year,” said Dr. Colvin. “I am proud to serve alongside Dr. Leber in her new role. It speaks volumes about the importance of diversity and inclusion in professional sports to have two women leading medical care at an internationally recognized sporting event. Along with the entire medical team from Mount Sinai, we bring years of sports medicine expertise grounded in innovative research to the tournament.”

Throughout their decade of partnership, the USTA and Mount Sinai have placed the US Open at the forefront of medical services and health care at large-scale sporting events worldwide. For the last eight years, Mount Sinai has provided on-site diagnostic ultrasound and radiographic examinations for US Open players, along with a dedicated radiologist to help diagnose musculoskeletal injuries efficiently and consistently.

In addition to providing player medical services for the 2023 US Open, Mount Sinai will engage fans and families at an interactive booth onsite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the tournament and Fan Week, at the Mount Sinai Children’s Sports Zone Court on Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, via digital and social media, sweepstakes, giveaways, and photo experiences. Mount Sinai will also host two professional tennis players for special meet and greet appearances onsite, and will announce the talent, dates, and locations prior to both events. Mount Sinai will further showcase the health system’s commitment to diversity and inclusion through a vibrant new promotional campaign, “Serving All: Championing Advanced, Equitable Health Care”. For more information about Mount Sinai’s 2023 activities, please visit: https://www.mountsinai.org/usopen.

