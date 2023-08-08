USTA Announces Record U.S. Open Prize Money – Also With New Player Perks!

The USTA announced that the 2023 US Open will award $65 million in total player compensation for the first time. This amount tops the $60 million number of 2022, an increase of more than 8%. Player compensation takes on even greater significance this year, with 2023 marking the 50th Anniversary of Equal Prize Money at the US Open. Fifty years ago, in 1973, the US Open became the first sporting event in history to offer equal prize money to both men and women competitors, with each competing for total purses of $100,000, including a $25,000 payout to both the men’s and women’s singles champion.

Ensuring significant payouts for players in all rounds was a priority in the creation of the prize money structure. Players eliminated from Main Draw Singles in the Round of 128 will receive $81,500 – this represents a 44% increase since 2019 ($58,000). At the same time, Main Draw Singles Champions will receive $3 million in prize money, up from $2.6 million in 2022, a 15% increase. In addition, US Open Qualifying players will be awarded $22,000 for first round, $34,500 for second round, and $45,000 for final round, representing increases of 100%, 92% and 41% since 2019, respectively.

In addition, an effort was made to provide greater assistance to all competitors from all events, regardless of finishing position, with the implementation of further player expense assistance. The 2023 US Open will see a significant increase in player per diem for all competitors, with the introduction of travel vouchers of $1,000 for the first time, as well as an additional hotel room for all players (or a doubling of player hotel allotment from $300 to $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation). In addition, players will see an increase in meal allowance as well as racquet stringing for all players. This includes both Main Draw and Qualifying competitors in Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles events; Mixed Doubles players; and Men’s, Women’s and Quad Division Wheelchair competitors.

# # #

