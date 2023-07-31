SPORTIME Randall’s Island, Site of John McEnroe Tennis Academy, Goes Deep For Pickleball In New Expansion

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, New York City’s premiere tennis facility, to add 12 indoor pickleball courts this fall. Court-time rentals, instructional clinics, social and competitive open play sessions, events and more will all be on the menu for the hundreds of thousands of City residents who have become part of the pickleball craze.

SPORTIME Randall’s Island, also the home of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, is in the final stages of a facility expansion, which includes the addition of 10 new tennis courts, making the 30-court facility one of the largest in the world. In an effort to respond to the unprecedented growth of pickleball, and to welcome NYC pickleball players, SPORTIME will retrofit five of its bubbled, hard-surface, tennis courts, so that those courts can also provide 12 hybrid pickleball courts, which will be available for pickleball players to enjoy seven days a week. These five courts sit in the footprint which was the venue for the former World TeamTennis New York Sportimes franchise.

“Pickleball is a natural expansion of our racket sports business in NYC and at our clubs across New York State, and we are thrilled to be bringing the first large-scale, indoor, pickleball facility to NYC,” explains SPORTIME CEO & President, Claude Okin. “Our goal is to welcome thousands of NYC’s most committed picklers during the indoor season, so that they can keep playing all year and experience the best-in-class facilities, programs and amenities that SPORTIME has to offer!” Added Okin, “With the unveiling of our $45 million expansion project at Randall’s Island this fall, and the addition of pickleball, SPORTIME hopes to be the go-to destination for racket sports players of all ages and abilities to learn and enjoy our lifetime sports.”

The New York Post provided more details to the expansion here: https://nypost.com/2023/07/30/sportime-randalls-island-facility-adds-12-indoor-pickleball-courts/

Pickleball players of all levels will have the opportunity to improve their games, to join social and competitive, level-based group play, to rent courts seasonally or by the hour, and to enjoy a host of special events and tournaments throughout the year. SPORTIME tennis and pickleball members enjoy great benefits, including 7-day advanced court-time reservations, member pricing on lessons and events and access to SPORTIME Pickleball programming.

Joining the SPORTIME Randall’s Island leadership team is Pickleball Director Lisa Scotti. A New York native, Lisa has excelled at a variety of sports, including pickleball, paddleball, tennis, softball and paddle tennis. Lisa is a member of the Paddleball Hall of Fame, but, a few years ago she shifted her focus to playing and teaching pickleball exclusively, and she has achieved great success in prestigious tournaments across the Tri-State area and nationwide. As a Professional Pickleball Registry certified pickleball coach, Lisa enjoys introducing newcomers to the game and helping players of all ages and levels improve and compete. Lisa is a devoted ambassador for the sport, and Sportime is excited to have her at the helm of pickleball at its flagship facility in NYC!

SPORTIME Randall’s Island is located at 1 Randall’s Island, NY. For more information, visit www.SportimeNY.com/Manhattan or to communicate with a member of our Pickleball team, email PickleballNYC@sportimeny.com.

About SPORTIME Pickleball

As New York State’s leader for tennis and racket sports, SPORTIME has been excited to welcome the fastest growing sport in the Country, pickleball, to our clubs, and to apply our 35 years of experience and expertise in racket sports and multi-sport programming and coaching, and in club management, to this fast growing market segment. SPORTIME clubs currently offer 50 pickleball courts at 8 SPORTIME facilities, already making us one of the largest pickleball providers in New York State. SPORTIME’s newest club, SPORTIME Port Washington, will feature a renovated 12-court pickleball facility, the largest pickleball center on Long Island. We are planning the addition of more than 100 additional pickleball courts at new and existing SPORTIME locations in the next two to three years, including the 12 courts in NYC at SPORTIME Randall’s Island.

About SPORTIME Clubs

Since 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in New York State. SPORTIME’s 15 club locations, most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington, currently offer 194 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 50 pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf, camps, gyms and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, sports and fitness facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) and SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC). SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com.

