Alexander Zverev Continues Return To The Top After Hamburg Victory

Alexander Zverev defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-5, 6-3 to win the European Open tennis title in Hamburg to become the first men’s champion from Germany at the Rothenbaum Tennis Complex since Michael Stich in 1993.

The final was played on the two-year anniversary of one of Zverev’s greatest career wins, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 semifinal win over Novak Djokovic, also from Serbia, at the Tokyo Olympics, clinching a media, which turned into gold.

In Hamburg, under a closed roof and in front of a sold-out-crowd of 10,000, Zverev continued to show his improved form after coming back from his serious ankle injury suffered at Roland Garros in 2022.

“This title means a lot to me, winning the tournament, where I was born,” said Zverev. “ It’s a very emotional moment for me as well as for my family. It’s also emotional because of the last year and a half that I had. It wasn’t easy. I can’t describe it in words. I’m just super happy right now.”

Lifting his 20th tour-level career trophy has boosted Zverev’s hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. “Being number nine in the race, that’s great. If I am able to play in Turin this year, that’ll be a great achievement after the injury,” Zverev said.

The World No. 19 Zverev pocketed €342,500 in prize money as well as 500 ATP Ranking points.

