Historic Port Washington Tennis Academy To Return To Glory Under SPORTIME, John McEnroe Academy

SPORTIME, the New York area’s most substantial operator of state-of-the-art racket sports facilities, announced that a $7 million renovation and modernization of the former Port Washington Tennis Academy, which launched the careers of John McEnroe, his brother Patrick McEnroe, who Co-Directs the John McEnroe Tennis Academy and serves as President of both the Johnny Mac Tennis Project charity and the International tennis Hall of Fame, Vitas Gerulaitis, Tracy Austin and other legends. The facility will now be rebranded SPORTIME Port Washington and will be the Long Island home of The John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

“Our new Port Washington facility has been a part of American tennis history on every level, and a part of the history of the McEnroe family. We are proud to be able to make this restorative investment and to return this iconic facility to elite status,” said SPORTIME CEO Claude Okin. “Bringing the Port Washington facility into the SPORTIME family of clubs, and bringing Johnny Mac back to Port, along with the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, will truly link the past with the future in Port Washington. Our belief is that our investment and expanded commitment on Long Island will be great for local players and families, and for the racket sports business here.”

“The Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington, is a special New York place that is part of tennis history, and was a big part of my life and my brothers’ lives when we were training as juniors, ” said tennis legend John McEnroe. “I am thrilled to be able to expand my Academy to Port Washington, a full circle moment for me. I look forward to supporting and mentoring a new generation of talented and motivated young players there, and across the tri-state area.”

Upon completion of the facility renovations, currently underway, SPORTIME Port Washington will provide SPORTIME members and guests, and John McEnroe Tennis Academy students, with 7 beautiful soft-surface, Har-Tru tennis courts, 6 new hard-surface tennis courts and 12 new, dedicated, pickleball courts in their own building. These upgrades, along with countless others, and with SPORTIME’s introduction of John McEnroe Tennis Academy programming, will make SPORTIME Port Washington a premier destination for adult and junior tennis and pickleball on Long Island.

Scheduled to be completed by September 2023, SPORTIME’s $7 million dollar + facility improvement project will include the following:

New or refurbished roofs for all buildings

New court building interiors with upgraded insulation in all buildings

New and improved court lighting in all buildings

Upgraded locker rooms

New, easily accessible bathroom locations, in addition to the locker rooms, near courts and dining areas

New HVAC systems serving the entire facility – all court buildings will now be air-conditioned, providing comfortable temperatures and dehumidification year-round

Conversion of 6 existing Har-Tru courts to 6 new, cushioned, oversized hard courts, so that our future John McEnroe Tennis Academy stars, and adult players, can play, train and compete on both surfaces

The John McEnroe Tennis Academy now has its second Long Island location at SPORTIME Port Washington, 100 Harbor Road, Port Washington, NY. For more information, visit www.SportimeNY.com/portwashington.

About the John McEnroe Tennis Academy

In September 2010, tennis legend John McEnroe and SPORTIME partnered to launch the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, in John’s hometown of New York City, at the SPORTIME Randall’s Island Tennis Center in Manhattan. SPORTIME Randall’s Island is SPORTIME’s flagship location, and the flagship location of the Academy. In September 2012, JMTA expanded to SPORTIME Lake Isle, an 8-court, state-of-the-art, year-round facility in lower Westchester, and to SPORTIME Syosset in central Long Island, an 11-court indoor facility that has long served as SPORTIME’s high performance training center on Long Island. In 2013, JMTA Summer Tennis Training was added in the Hamptons, at SPORTIME Amagansett, SPORTIME’s 34-court, seasonal, outdoor tennis facility in the Town of East Hampton. With the satellite locations, the JMTA brand is currently featured at 4 sites with a total of 77 tennis courts, serving approximately 1,500 players annually and, as of September 2023, will be featured at 5 sites with a total of 96 courts, serving more than 2,000 players annually. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com/jmta.

John’s passion and belief is that great players can be developed in urban and suburban settings, while still having the opportunity to live at home, pursue their educational goals, and participate in a variety of extracurricular activities. The Academy works to recruit the most talented and the most highly motivated young athletes in the New York Metropolitan area and beyond. Inspired by the vision and presence of Johnny Mac, under the guidance of JMTA Managing Director, Bennett Schlansky, executed daily by Co-Directors Patrick McEnroe and Lawrence Kleger, and featuring an international staff of tennis, athletic training and performance directors and coaches, JMTA delivers a complete on and off-court training program, and develops complete players. JMTA includes off-court athletic training, mental toughness, video analytics, educational seminars, college placement assistance and more, designed to assure the best possible outcome for elite junior players, and for other committed players striving to be the best that they can be. JMTA’s youngest students, who train with red and orange balls on 36’ and 60’ courts, participate in cutting-edge Mac Red and Mac Orange programs designed by world-renowned U-10 visionary Mike Barrell, now SPORTIME’s Executive Director of Tennis, and executed by SPORTIME/JMTA’s expert U-10 directors and coaches.

About SPORTIME Clubs

Since 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in New York State. SPORTIME’s 15 club locations, most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington, currently offer 194 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 62 pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf, camps, gyms and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, sports and fitness facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) and SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC). SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: www.sportimeny.com.

