Ester Vergeer and Rick Draney Inducted Into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Judy Tegart Dalton, a member of the Original 9 pioneers of women’s tennis and members of the Class of 2021, was also recognized during the ceremony. Dalton was unable to travel to Newport in 2021, but was aptly championed during this year’s program. In her career, Dalton collected nine major doubles titles, completing the coveted career Grand Slam in doubles. “I’d just like to say how honored I am to join this elite group. I feel that what we did as the Original 9 was something unique. To be honored all together, I would have loved to have been here, but this is nearly as good. In fact, it’s better really,” Dalton said. In a press conference earlier today, Vergeer also reflected on the occasion, saying her induction is, “The biggest honor you can have as an athlete.” Prior to the ceremony, Vergeer and Draney received their signature Hall of Fame Brooks Brothers blazers, and were celebrated after the ceremony at the official Enshrinement Reception presented by Infosys.