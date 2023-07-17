Marketa Vondrousová Wins Maiden Wimbledon Title

Marketa Vondrousová wrote history when she won the Wimbledon 2023 edition by being the first unseeded player to win the Grand Slam tournament. The Czech, number 42 on the WTA Tour, beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4.

The only ones who ever managed to do that in the history of Wimbledon were Boris Becker in 1985 and Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. But nobody has ever done that at the women’s, until Saturday.

Vondrousová, who is left-handed, and reached the finals of the French Open in 2019 as an unseeded player, had multiple setbacks with 2 wrist surgeries.

4 games in a row

The first set looked like a breeze for Ons Jabeur because with the 2 breaking each other’s serve, the 6th seed Tunisian took a 2-4 lead.

Jabeur completely choked after that. She made a lot of errors while the Czech stoically kept hitting winners. In 4 games, Jabeur only won 2 points.

In the 2nd set, the Tunisian again took the lead but 24-year-old Vondrousová caught up with her.

She pressed Jabeur into making unforced errors, and the rallies were won in her favor. She only allowed Jabeur 1 game and with a lovely volley, she sealed the deal.

Jabeur was sad after her loss and said that it was her most painful loss ever. But also said that she won’t give up and that she will take home the trophy someday.

