Wimbledon Men’s Final Pick – Will Carlos Alcaraz Wreck The Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Dream?

Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

It’s a battle of the world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. the best player in the world Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Because of Djokovic not being allowed to play in certain countries over the last year due to his COVID vaccine status, he was not able to pile up the points that Alcaraz has, thus the reason why Alcaraz is seeded No. 1 and here Djokovic is eight matches away from being only the third man to win a Grand Slam. The thought that we had was that in their last meeting at Roland Garros, Alcaraz wilted due to tension-related nerves from playing Djokovic in the semifinals. He feels nerves in that scenario, how is he going to feel walking on Centre Court playing Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final? He probably has worked out this kink and, unlike at Roland Garros, Alcaraz is not expected to beat Djokovic at Wimbledon, so he may be a lot more loose. Djokovic is likely to persist here and it’s hard to bet against him, but Alcaraz is going to give him a run and look for this to go five sets.

Like this: Like Loading...