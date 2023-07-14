Wimbledon Women’s Final Pick – Will Ons Jabeur Take The Title?

Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova

This feels like it’s a bit of a destiny run for Ons Jabeur. The trailblazing Arab woman was one set away from history last year in the Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina. Armed with new confidence and the increased influence of her sports psychologist, Jabeur is the solid favorite against the unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova. While Czech lefty doesn’t have a number by her name on the draw, she is certainly accomplished and it’s not a fluke she is in the final, after playing the finals previously at the Olympics and Roland Garros. Czech lefties have fared very well in Wimbledon finals. Just ask Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitova as well as a Czech named Jaroslav Drobny, who, ironically when he won the Wimbledon men’s title in 1954 was the only player representing an African nation (Egypt) to win a Wimbledon singles title. Vondrousova played incredibly well to beat Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, but nerves and a cooler hand will play a part in this final and Jabeur will win in two tight sets to raise the Venus Rosewater dish.

Like this: Like Loading...