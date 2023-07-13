Wimbledon Day 12 Picks – Will Jannik Sinner Gain Revenge Over Novak Djokovic?

Our record so far this Wimbledon fortnight is 25-7…not bad.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev might be a bit lucky to be in the semifinals after surviving against Chris Eubanks in the quarterfinals after trailing two sets to one. While Carlos Alcaraz has struggled at times en route to the semifinals, he has persisted and shown his competitive fire. We just don’t see Alcaraz losing this match. It might go four sets, but Alcaraz will meet his destiny to at least reach the Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner might be the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2023. They played in the quarterfinals in 2022 with Djokovic escaping after leading two-set-to-love. There’s no doubt that Sinner will look to make amends for this and now has former Andre Agassi coach Darren Cahill in his camp, which could push him over the edge. A Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz final would, to many, further symbolize the next generation of tennis stars are ready to take the mantle, but this is still the era of Djokovic and we are picking him to win this in four sets.

