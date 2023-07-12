Wimbledon Day 11 Picks – Will It Be A Ukraine vs. Belarus Wimbledon Final With Elina Svitolina Against Aryna Sabalenka?

Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Elina Svitolna is playing for her nation Ukraine with every swing of her racquet. She is as determined as the soldiers are fighting for their freedom on the front lines and while Marketa Vondrousova is crafty with a major final and an Olympic silver medal on her resume, she will not be able to break through against Svitolina here. The Ukrainian will provide for one of the great storylines in tennis and sports history as she also looks to join an elite group of mothers to win a major title.

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka

One has the feeling that Jabeur has some unfinished destiny at Wimbledon after her final-round loss to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 final. She exacted revenge on Rybakina with a quarterfinal win, withstanding a hiccup after serving for the first set to win 6-7, 6-4, 6-1. This came after a straights-set destruction of two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the fourth round. Sabalenka has also been on quite a run, losing only 15 games in her last three matches. We are leaning Jabeur here to return to the final with a tough three-set victory.

Elina Svitolina

