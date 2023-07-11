Wimbledon Day 10 Picks – Does Chris Eubanks Upset Daniil Medvedev?

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina

This is a rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final where Elena Rybakina lost the first set but prevailed in three sets against Ons Jabeur. The pressure of the defending champion has to be getting to Rybakina and in her mind that she beat Jabeur last year and that she has to do it again. Jabeur destroyed Petra Kvitova in the previous round and is showing to be healthy and sharp and we are picking her to avenge last year’s defeat and reach the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Chris Eubanks

Chris Eubanks is THE story in American tennis right now as he has streaked into this quarterfinal match after an inspiring win over Stefanos Tsitsipas the previous round. Eubanks is having fun, playing great, humble and appreciative of everything and is swinging for the fences with no pressure. He’s better on grass than Medvedev and we are taking Eubanks to take it at least one more round with the upset of the Russian.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Rune

Have you seen the video of these two playing doubles together as 13-year-olds on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3gyVfDiWz4 This could be the rivalry of the next generation and we are taking Alcaraz to advance past Rune here but it was be very hard fought.

