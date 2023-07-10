Wimbledon Day Nine Picks – Will A Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner Semifinal Happen?

We are excited that our win-loss record is 20-4 through the first eight days, with three of the four losses being five-set matches and the other being affected by a player’s injury. Here’s our picks for Day nine!

Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova

This will be a fascinating match with Pegula’s compact strokes against the loopy, wing-span-ish style of Vondrousova. The Czech is definitely a hard out and has an Olympic silver medal and a Roland Garros runner-up on her resume, but Pegula will persist to reach her long-awaited for major semifinal. Pegula is still alive in the doubles with Coco Gauff, which is keeping her sharp.

Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiulin

This is an easy pick. It’s like taking Secretariat to show at the Belmont Stakes. Jannik Sinner is on a collision course with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, which will be a corker.

Novak Djokovic vs. Andrey Rublev

There is no stopping the Novak Djokovic train. Rublev could sneak a set, but bank on Djokovic to face Sinner in the semifinals.

