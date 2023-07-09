Wimbledon Day Eight Picks – Will The Chris Eubanks Run Be Stopped By Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini

Carlos Alcaraz has been battling the last two rounds to stay alive at Wimbledon this year and he will face another battle against the rejuvenated Matteo Berrettini, a former singles finalist at the All England Club. Many may take a stab at an upset here, but with think Alcaraz will again “escape” this one. As Jill Crabas said on Radio Wimbledon, the Alcaraz inside out forehand will wear down the weaker Berrettini backhand.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka

Not many people are talking about Daniil Medvedev as a threat to win the title, but keep an eye on him. Jiri Lehecka is vastly improving and making a name for himself this year with some strong results but the deep belief to go even deeper at a Grand Slam tournament is still brewing. Medvedev wins this in four sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Chris Eubanks

We don’t want to kill Bambi, but the Chris Eubanks run has to end somewhere, right? Stefanos Tsitsipas just has too much game and too much experience and will advance here. Kudos to Eubanks for his amazing run of success and he may just get seeded at the US Open later this summer!

