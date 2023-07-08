Wimbledon Day Seven Picks – Jannik Sinner Is Probably The Biggest Threat To Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic vs. Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz has a history of dashing hopes of an all-time great on Centre Court at Wimbledon. In 20221, he took out Roger Federer in the quarterfinals in what was Federer’s last ever singles match of his career and his All England Club swan song. He’s not stopping the Novak Djokovic train in this round of 16 match.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Galan

Jannik Sinner may be the single biggest threat to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2023. They could meet in the semifinals and probably will. Sinner will beat Galan in straight sets to get one round away from a match-up with Djokovic.

Roman Safiullin vs. Denis Shapovalov

Roman Safiullin is a new name to tennis who has reached the fourth round of a major for the first time. Denis Shapovalov is a former Wimbledon semifinalist but has struggled to regain the form that got him to the penultimate round at the All England Club since. We feel that Shapovalov will stop his run of underachieving results based on his talent and advance into the quarterfinals.

Like this: Like Loading...